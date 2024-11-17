“I have mixed feelings”: Challengers’ Josh O’Connor on straight actors playing gay roles

Josh O’Connor has weighed in on straight actors being cast in gay roles.

Since splashing onto the scene, the 34-year-old talent has made waves in the entertainment industry with his standout performances in The Crown, Challengers and God’s Own Country.

Due to his stellar acting talent, O’Connor’s upward trajectory has shown no signs of slowing down, with him securing lead roles in various highly anticipated films.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Bonus Track star reflected on his career and array of industry topics, including the debate regarding authentic LGBTQIA+ casting in gay roles.

When asked about his thoughts on the topic and whether he had reservations about portraying gay characters in God’s Own Country and the upcoming drama The History of Sound, O’Connor said it was a “really difficult subject.”

“The truth is that ultimately, I will read a script, and what affects me affects me. The History of Sound is a film about many things. For instance, it’s about grief. It’s about companionship. It’s about music. It’s about what happens in life when you fall in love with someone, and maybe that connection is broken, you know?” he explained to the news outlet.

“The other character from God’s Own Country was someone who was unable to love and be loved and receive love. A character’s background, where they’ve grown up, their dynamic with their family–– these are all aspects of any character, and so I take those as seriously as I would any other aspect.”

Towards the end of his statement, the La Chimera star admitted that he wasn’t “100% sure” how he felt, adding that he has “mixed feelings.”

Over the last few years, authentic casting has been a constant topic of conversation within the entertainment sphere – with several actors and creatives sharing their varying opinions.

Back in January, O’Connor’s The History of Sound co-star, Paul Mescal, shared his thoughts on the debate, revealing to The Sunday Times that it depends on the creative in charge of telling the story.

“The issue is that there have been so many queer performances in cinema that have been offensive, but that’s because the filmmakers and the actors have been careless,” he explained. “I don’t think this film exists in that conversation whatsoever. And that’s it.”

In 2022, Luke Evans shared his two cents on the matter when asked about Russell T. Davies’ Radio Times interview supporting authentic LGBTQIA+ casting.

“Gay people have definitely missed out on gay roles, for sure. Russell spoke very powerfully, passionately, about this point. I get it, and I totally think that things do need to change,” he told The Telegraph.

“But from my perspective, firstly, I wouldn’t have had a career if gay people played gay roles and straight people played straight roles. I’d have played two roles out of the 36 projects I’ve worked on, or whatever [the number] is.

“Talent and ability, and a bit of luck and timing… That should be the reason why you get a job. It shouldn’t have anything to do with anything else.”

For more information about O’Connor and Mescal’s upcoming gay drama, The History of Sound, click here.