“I can’t make this in the normal way”: Madonna breaks silence on stalled biopic

Madonna has shared an update on her highly anticipated biopic.

Back in 2023, Variety announced that the film – which was set to star Ozark’s Julia Garner – was no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures.

“Insiders familiar with Madonna said her sole focus is the tour,” said the news outlet, “but she remains committed to making a film about her life one day.”

Over the last year, the Queen of Pop has remained relatively quiet about the film and its future.

However, that all changed on 18 November when Madge took to Instagram to share an exciting new update.

“After struggling for days in LA, listening to producers and agents tell me why I couldn’t make my film (I’ve been working on it for 4 years!!!),” she wrote.

“Downsize, downscale, think smaller they say. I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged—no easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful.. it forces me to think outside of the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

Madonna also praised her “creative friends” in LA, who she said gave her the fuel to keep pushing forward.

“We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! ART = Survival. We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life – the whole universe will conspire to help you get it,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Toward the end of her statement, Madonna questioned whether her life story should be made into a TV show or a feature film.

“Think before you answer,” she added.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the fans to share their opinions, with one of her Instagram followers replying: “If we’re not doing Lord of the Rings style trilogy, then I think series would be best!”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments: “SERIES. Like The Crown. A decade per season. A different [actor] portraying you each year.”

Even Madonna’s close friend and actress Debi Mazar shared her opinion, suggesting the iconic singer write an autobiography first.

“I think a film or series would be amazing… but what’s about the book 1st? Then, no one can get it wrong? Thinking about myself as I’ve been offered a doc series, and I still haven’t told my own story! For me… book 1st. Facts,” she wrote.

As Madonna mentioned, her biopic has been in the works since September 2020, after announcing that she was writing and directing the project alongside Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

At the time, the ‘Hung Up’ singer said her aim was to “convey the incredible journey” that life has taken her on “as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

“The focus of this film will always be music,” she continued. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories, and who better to tell it than me?”

In 2022, Variety revealed that Garner secured the lead role in the film after beating out “over a dozen candidates” during the audition process – including Black Widow’s Florence Pugh and Euphoria’s Alexa Demie.

Stay tuned for more Madonna biopic news.