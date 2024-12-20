“I am GERI happy”: These Drag Race UK season six stars are now dating

Love is in the air! Drag Race UK stars Charra Tea and Actavia are now dating.

The two drag talents announced the exciting news on their social media accounts.

“Welllllll today I got a boyfriend. Very cute, very demure, and all I can think is HEE HEE! I am GERI happy. But I don’t want this joke to drag-on,” Charra wrote on X/Twitter.

Shortly after uploading the post, Actavia took to Charra‘s mentions to tease her new beau, writing, “Poor sod whoever he is “, along side a blushing emoji and laughing emoji.

While some fans were sceptical about the revelation, Drag News X account – Drag Crave – revealed that the Welsh queen “personally confirmed” that she and the Northern Irish talent were romantically involved.

Of course, fans have showered Actavia and Charra with support, with one Drag Race enthusiast tweeting: “A romance I’m obsessed with but never saw coming.”

Another fan on Reddit wrote: “Omg, this is so sweet it might give me a toothache! Good luck to them both.”

A third person joked: “So now we need @TeaCharra and @actavia_ on a UK All Star season together because that’s an instant alliance, surely.”

Lastly, the two talents also received congratulatory messages from their various Drag Race sisters, like Marmalade, who wrote: “So happy for my sisters xx.”

Earlier this year, viewers worldwide were first introduced to Charra and Actavia when they competed on the universally acclaimed sixth season of Drag Race UK.

During their run in the competition, the two showstopping performers wowed the judges across various challenges and delivered iconic impersonations of Hugh Grunt and Kylie Minogue, respectively.

Actavia and Charra aren’t the only Drag Race contestants to compete in the same season and end up dating each other.

Brooke Lynn Hytes and Vanessa Vanjie made waves when they became the show’s first on-screen showmance during season 11 of the US franchise.

Their sizzling chemistry was first spotted in the season’s third episode, where they shared a kiss on the lips and a passionate embrace. And during an Untucked episode, the queens investigated their budding relationship with the help of Tiffany Pollard.

After filming, the pair dated for a few months before calling it quits. Fortunately, Brooke and Vanijie remain close friends.

While they didn’t compete in the same season, the late Sahara Davenport & Manila Luzon made waves as the first Drag Race couple, with Sharon Needles & Alaska also having a high-profile relationship off camera.

We can’t wait to see Charra and Actavia’s relationship flourish.