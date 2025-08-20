Hold your horses! Orville Peck leaves little to the imagination in his new thirst trap

Orville Peck’s latest thirst-trap is giving a whole new meaning to the saying “save a horse, ride a cowboy.”

On Tuesday (19 August), the country superstar shared a photo carousel on Instagram, which highlighted his current travels in Sydney, Australia.

Peck opened the photo dump with a selfie from a gym training session. Clad in grey sweatpants and a dark green shirt, his signature mask was notably absent—replaced instead by a low-slung baseball cap that partially obscured his eyes.

Another photo featured a cheeky snap of the Pony artist lounging on a couch wearing a graphic t-shirt and a pair of light green shorts.

The carousel also featured some exciting easter eggs for his upcoming portrayal as Vega in the new Street Fighter adaptation.

In addition to including a Street Fighter 5 screenshot of the beloved villain, Peck shared a shot of him sporting the Spanish ninja’s iconic sharp nails.

Lastly, it wouldn’t be an ‘Orville Peck photo dump’ without him showing off his *ahem* assets. In the post’s final snap, the Stampede singer is shown shirtless (sans tattoos) from the neck down, giving a closer look at his fitness transformation.

The post drew flirty reactions from a host of his industry peers, including Lady Cameden, Diplo, Noah Cyrus and Cheyenne Jackson, with the latter writing: “I can see your Orville Pecker.”

His fans also swarmed the comment section with a slew of thirsty and unhinged reactions.

One person commented: “Great, slide five just got me Pregnant, now I can’t drink this weekend.”

Another Orville Peck enthusiast wrote: “I think the saying is ’til my throat memorizes every vein’ or something like that.”

A third fan added: “This is me shooting my shot. Hi, wanna date?”

Posting steamy thirst traps isn’t the only thing the openly gay country singer has been busy doing this year. In March, Peck made his Broadway debut as the Emcee in the beloved musical Cabaret, a role he held until mid-July.

Since wrapping his stage run, Peck appears to be focusing on filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie adaptation.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the highly anticipated film is scheduled for release in 2026 and is being co-developed and co-produced alongside the original game’s developer, Capcom.

As of this writing, Legendary Entertainment is keeping details regarding the upcoming film’s plot close to its chest. However, we do know the roster of actors joining Peck in the project.

The cast for Street Fighter is as follows: “Noah Centineo as Ken, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Andrew Schul as Dan Hibiki, Roman Reigns as Akuma, and 50 Cent as Balrog.