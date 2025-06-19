“He’s so daddy”: Fans go feral for Jonathan Bailey’s sultry leather-clad shoot

Jonathan Bailey has quenched the thirst of fans (including us) with his sexy new photoshoot.

In a new feature for The Hollywood Reporter, photographed by Sharif Hamza, the Bridgerton actor exuded “leather dom daddy” energy across a series of stunning shots.

In one photo, Bailey is seated in a chair, legs spread wide open, while wearing a white Saint Laurent shirt, tie, pants, and thigh-high boots.

Another shot featured the Wicked star wearing a soaked Louis Vuitton shirt, which gave a closer look at fit arms and torso.

Speaking of arms, Bailey showcased his bulging biceps and physical stamina in a shot of him performing a chair dip in a Dolce & Gabbana tank top.

Of course, the photos resulted in thousands of thirsty comments from Gay Twitter/X.

“I want/need him badly,” was a common response, while others understandably had meltdowns over Bailey’s hands, arms and various tight leather pants.

“That man could have me every possible way. All he would have to do is crook his finger at me, and I would come running,” said one fan, with another, writing: “Don’t ask me the color of anything.”

In addition to his drool-inducing photo spread, The Hollywood Reporter treated fans to a new in-depth interview with Bailey, where he discussed his leading man status and success as an openly gay actor.

“Being an out gay actor, historically, meant that you wouldn’t be able to play straight, and there weren’t any gay parts to play, anyway. That’s obviously changed massively,” he explained.

“There’s moments where, yes, you have to be excellent to prove that you can do it. And it’s not like I haven’t felt that. There’s the weight of history. And there’s endless brilliant people who have come before you who have changed the way that people see sexuality.

“Any sort of sense of prejudice against sexuality is something to fight against, and what better way to do that than to go and play any kind of character.”

Bailey’s schedule for the next few months is set to be jam-packed, as he is part of not one but two of 2025’s most highly anticipated films.

On 2 July, the new instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic Park Rebirth, will roar its way into cinemas.

Set five years after Jurassic World: Dominion, the new film follows a team of experts as they travel to the forbidden island of Ile Saint-Hubert to collect samples of the three largest remaining prehistoric species.

Bailey is playing palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis, who joins covert operative Zora Bennet (Scarlett Johansson) on the perilous mission.

A few months later, 21 November to be exact, the Chewing Gum star will be back on the red carpet when Wicked: For Good arrives in theatres.

Based on Act Two of the beloved stage musical, the film will follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as they grapple with their fractured friendship and newfound images within Oz society.

Thankfully, Bailey will be reprising his role as the dashing and charming Prince Fiyero of Winkie Country.

You can read Bailey’s full feature with The Hollywood Reporter here. Check out the best responses from X/Twitter below.