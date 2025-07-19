Here’s why Looking star Russell Tovey incorporates astrology into his dating life

Russell Tovey has opened up about his unique approach to dating.

Earlier this month, the Looking star appeared on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast.

While eating samosas at Kricket in Shoreditch, Tovey opened up about a range of topics, including his dating life.

When asked about his relationship status, the Years & Years star exclaimed that he was single before discussing the complexities of dating as an actor.

“It’s not hard to meet people at all. I’m very social. It’s a weird scenario when you date and you’re in the public eye,” he explained.

“And you sit down and they know who you are, so much about you, they can find out all the information, and your question is, ‘So, what’s your name again?’ And it’s a real imbalance.”

While Tovey admitted to there being a “real imbalance”, he has found ways to navigate the dating world on his terms, such as using astrology.

“My thing with dating now is that I want to know star signs. I’ve not been someone that’s been into astrology all my life, but I like to go like, ‘What’s your star sign?’ and then I look back and you know, I’ve got star signs of exs that I’m trying to avoid,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)

“But when you’re dating, it seems really basic and like ridiculous, but I do go, ‘Oh okay, cool,’ if we are compatible. And I like being in a relationship, that’s great.”

Tovey’s recent interview comes a few months before his highly anticipated gay drama Plainclothes hits theatres.

Set in 1990s New York City and inspired by true events, the Carmen Emmi-directed romantic drama follows Lucas, a working-class undercover officer who is tasked with entrapping and apprehending gay men. However, things become complicated for Lucas when he finds himself attracted to one of his targets, Andrew.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Tom Blyth is playing Lucas, while Tovey is portraying Andrew.

Plainclothes also stars Amy Forsyth (Dear Edward) as Emily, Christian Cooke (Romeo & Juliet) as Ron, Maria Dizzia (Agatha All Along) as Marie, John Bedford Lloyd (FBI: Most Wanted) as Lt. Sollars, Gabe Fazio (The Good Nurse) as Uncle Paul, Darius Fraser (Poker Face) as Jeff, and Sam Asa Brownstein as Christian.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Tovey opened up about the film and his character.

“Fundamentally, it’s a romance. And kind of tricky romance, a coming-of-age romance,” the Looking star explained to the news outlet. “What I love about that dynamic is that my character could be a bastard, could take advantage and be cold.”

Plainclothes is set to have a limited theatrical release starting 19 September, per The Numbers.

As of this writing, an international release date has not been announced.

For more information about Plainclothes, click here.