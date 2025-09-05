Here’s why Jonathan Bailey is taking a break from acting in 2026 

Jonathan Bailey is taking a break from acting for a heartwarming and honourable reason.

It’s no secret that the last few years have been very good to the beloved British talent.

After becoming a global sensation in 2020 for his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Regency-era series Bridgerton, Bailey’s star has skyrocketed within the Hollywood sphere.

In just five years, the 37-year-old talent has earned universal acclaim for performances as Timothy Laughlin in Fellow Travelers (2023), Fiyero in Wicked (2024), and, most recently, Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), all of which have cemented his status as the most popular and sought-after openly gay leading man.

While his 2025 schedule is set to become even busier with the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good, Bailey is prepping to temporarily shift his priorities in the new year.

In a recent interview with GQ, the Crashing star revealed that he will be taking a break from acting to focus on his foundation, The Shameless Fund – which raises money for LGBTQIA+ charities through brand collaborations.

“I’ve been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing. But with everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shamless Fund,” he explained to the publication.

“Over the next few months, I’ll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places. There’s this statistic: out of every £100 raised in the UK, only 1p goes to the LGBTQ+ community. You really have to dig to find solutions, and I genuinely think The Shamless Fund is exactly that.”

Since its creation in 2024, The Shameless Fund has raised nearly $1 million in its first year, thanks to its various brand partnerships.

In 2024, the foundation teamed up with fashion brand LOWE to release a ‘Drink Your Milk’ t-shirt, a nod to his iconic Fellow Travelers character’s love for the beverage.

This past June, the actor continued the trend when he teamed up with Cubitts to create a limited-edition pair of “sl*tty little” sunglasses – which are inspired by his viral Jurassic World Rebirth character, Dr Henry Loomis.

While the first drop sold out instantly, The Shameless Fund announced a second batch of specs on 21 August.

Towards the end of his GQ interview, Bailey praised his foundation’s latest collaboration as being “so amazing,” adding: “Not only is it fun and creative, it can also make a real difference.”

For more information on the Cubitts x The Shameless Fund Loomis glasses, click here.