Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to carry the Olympic torch

No, we will not be calm about this (!).

On 22 January, Heated Rivalry icons Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were announced as official torchbearers for the upcoming Olympic Torch Relay on 6 February, which marks the start of the 2026 Milano Cortina Games and will conclude on 22 February.

The Milano Cortina TikTok account confirmed the news, writing in their caption: “IT’S REAL! Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams will carry the Flame!”

Based on Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name from her beloved Game Changers MLM series, Heated Rivalry stars Williams and Storrie as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, rival hockey players who embark on a secret fling that unfolds into a multi-year journey of “love, denial and self-discovery.”

As per the synopsis: “Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

The Crave series, which aired in the US on HBO Max and on Sky/NOW TV in the UK, was met with overwhelming critical acclaim, with praise aimed at the performances (and chemistry) of Williams and Storrie, Tierney’s creative direction, and its intimate scenes.

Episodes five and six were particularly lauded, ranking among the highest-rated of all time on IMDb.

As well as becoming a pop culture phenomenon, Heated Rivalry launched the aforementioned duo to global stardom.

Williams and Storrie have each surpassed 2.5 million followers on Instagram, graced the covers of numerous magazines and late-night talk shows, and were even invited to present at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Heated Rivlary has since been renewed for a second season, which — according to Storrie — is expected to begin filming in summer 2026.