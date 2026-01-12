Hollanov nation, rise! Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid unveils Unrivaled cover

Hollanov nation, rise! Rachel Reid has officially unveiled the cover for Unrivaled, the upcoming seventh entry in her iconic Game Changers series.

Spotted over the weekend by online sleuths on Barnes & Noble, the novel continues the story of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov from Heated Rivalry and The Long Game. Reid officially announced Unrivaled on 12 January, sharing the cover, release date and early details about the hockey power couple’s next chapter.

“I’m really excited to have the chance to continue their story with Unrivaled. I’m writing this one for all the Hollanov fans, old and new,” Reid said in a statement to People. “I can’t tell you how much the love my characters have received over the years means to me. It has been a blast writing these guys again, and revisiting the entire Game Changers cast.”

The official synopsis reads: “A line has been drawn—and the hockey world is divided. For the first time in their professional hockey careers, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander have nothing to hide. For more than a decade, they kept their love a secret, but now they’re out, married, and even playing on the same team. The support is incredible. Most of the time.

“They’ve gotten a lot of love from fans who are thrilled for them. But some people in the hockey world are still reeling from their relationship reveal, and the backlash—led by popular hockey podcast Top Shelf and the #TakeBackHockey movement—is getting louder.

“Ilya and Shane are finally able to stand together in the light, the way they’d always wanted. And now they might be facing their biggest challenge yet.”

Unrivaled is due for release in Fall 2026. As of writing, Barnes & Noble have the release date set for 29 September. See the cover below.

Reid’s announcement follows Crave’s adaptation of Heated Rivalry, the second novel in the Game Changers series. The drama became a global phenomenon, earning universal critical acclaim and launching Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams to international stardom.

Confirmed for a second season, Heated Rivalry follows rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) as a fierce on-ice rivalry collides with a passionate romance they’re desperate to keep secret.

As per the synopsis: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

All six episodes were met with acclaim, with the final two, ‘I’ll Believe in Anything’ and ‘The Cottage’, hailed among the best television of 2025, each earning an extraordinary 9.9/10 score on IMDb.

Heated Rivalry is now streaming in the UK on Sky and NOW TV.