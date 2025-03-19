Heartstopper’s Joe Locke describes his ideal man and dream acting role with Dylan Mulvaney

Joe Locke peeled back the curtain on what his ideal match looks like.

On 18 March, influencer and author Dylan Mulvaney stepped into her podcast era by dropping the first episode of her new show, The Dylan Hour.

“Today, a podcast is born. This is my first episode of the brand new show, The Dylan Hour, hosted by me, Dylan Mulvaney, baby,” she exclaimed.

“The Dylan Hour is a retro cocktail party where we sip and we spill with my favourite humans and we’ve got plenty of fun segments for you, we have a lot of oversharing to do.”

Helping Mulvaney kick off her new show was Heartstopper star and close friend Locke, who served as her first celebrity guest.

Naturally, the interview was filled with hilarious and heartwarming moments, where the Agatha All Along star discussed his career beginnings and experience performing on Broadway.

Locke also shared a few tidbits about his personal life, specifically what he looks for in a potential romantic partner.

When Mulvaney asked the 21-year-old what they both looked for in a man, he suggested they describe each other’s types, adding: “But be nice.”

In response, the ‘Days of Girlhood’ singer said: “I think your type is a little older. Maybe a little taller. A little buffer.’

Locke seemingly agreed with Mulvaney’s descriptions, exclaiming: “I like a man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

When the Paper Doll: Nots from a Late Bloomer author asked the Marvel star what her type was, the latter stated that she has similar tastes.

“There’s some cross-pollination happening in here,” Mulvaney joked, which prompted a hilarious moment between the two deciding if they had liked the same guy before.

In addition to discussing his ideal man, Locke revealed his thoughts on speedos and whether he would ever wear one.

“I’m not a speedo guy. Well, I’m trying to get my ass bigger this year. So maybe this year is the year that I wear a speedo,” he explained.

After opening up about his new fitness plan with a personal trainer, Locke gave insight into the roles he hopes to book in the future.

“I want to play a really macho straight man in an action film,” he revealed. “My dream would be to get paid a shit ton of money to get really ripped.”

Locke and Mulvaney’s interview comes a few months after the latter made his highly anticipated Marvel debut in Disney+’s Agatha All Along.

In the WandaVision spin-off, the young talent plays Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, who goes on a perilous journey with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and her newly formed coven – Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) – down the Witches Road.

Throughout its exciting run, Agatha All Along received rave reviews from fans and critics, with many lauding its stellar story, captivating special effects, campy horror, LGBTQIA+ representation and cast performances, including Locke’s portrayal of the fan-favourite comic book hero.

Check out Locke and Mulvaney’s full interview here or below.