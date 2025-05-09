Heartstopper: Joe Locke dishes on co-producing the upcoming film with Kit Connor

Joe Locke has opened up about producing the upcoming Heartstopper film alongside co-star and friend Kit Connor.

Back in April, Netflix finally announced that the stories of Nick, Charlie, and the rest of the beloved gang will be wrapped up with a feature film rather than a fourth season.

The streamer also confirmed that Locke and Connor would be reprising their roles and working as executive producers alongside Oseman, Patrick Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman and Euros Lyn.

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, the Agatha All Along star opened up about his upcoming producer responsibilities – expressing his excitement to learn the ropes.

“I think that they’re going to regret giving it to me because I’m gonna have so much fun with it, but not in a bad way. I’m just really excited to learn everything I can from the experience and take it forward, you know,” he explained.

“As an actor, you don’t really get to see much of the behind-the-scenes stuff. So it’s been, even so far, so nice getting to be in those conversations, and they’re really taking us seriously, me and Kit.”

When asked how the Warfare star is faring as a producing partner, Locke replied: “Great! Yeah, all of our notes so far have been pretty on the same page.”

The Sweeney Todd actor isn’t the only one to gush about the Heartstopper film’s new producing dynamic.

In an April interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Oseman said they were excited to work with Locke and Connor on the “creative and logistical problems that arise throughout production”.

“I’ve always enjoyed hearing their thoughts and ideas about Heartstopper, and I’m hoping that we’ll have more of those conversations now that we’re an exec team,” Oseman continued.

“We all want to work together to make the best movie we can, and hopefully, with their insights and experience, we’re even better suited to making that possible.”

The Solitare author also discussed the goals they want to achieve with the film, telling the streamer that they want it to be “a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story, celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what’s to come in the character’s future lives.”

“On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it. At 18, 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don’t survive that pivotal moment of change,” Oseman continued.

“Are Nick and Charlie a forever love? If they are, why? I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple – from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future.”

For Heartstopper’s final outing, Still Alice and Colette filmmaker Wash Westmoreland has been tapped to direct the film.

The full cast is yet to be announced, but the following cast members are expected to reprise their fan-favourite roles: William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, and Rhea Norwood as Imogen.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

As of writing, a release date has not been confirmed. To stay up to date on all things Heartstopper: The Film, click here