“There are lots of moving parts:” Heartstopper EP shares update on potential fourth season

The EP for Heartstopper has shared a new update on the status of a potential season four.

Back in October, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts were finally treated to the third outing of Netflix’s popular romantic young adult TV series.

Based on the hit webcomic from Alice Oseman, the latest batch of episodes follows Charlie (Joe Locke) as he tries to “tell Nick that he loves him,” while Nick (Connor) “also has something important to say to Charlie”.

The synopsis adds: “As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.”

Following its release, Heartstopper season three received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising the cast performances, Connor and Locke’s developed chemistry, Oseman’s stellar writing, and the introduction of more mature storylines.

But despite the series’ latest entry proving to be another success for Netflix – earning a certified fresh 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – the popular streamer has kept fans in the dark on whether Nick, Charlie, and the rest of the Truham/Higgs gang will return for a fourth season.

Fortunately, Heartstopper EP Patrick Walters gave fans a new update regarding the show’s future during a recent appearance at Series Mania in Lille, France, per Deadline.

While they have yet to receive the green light for season four, he confirmed that the creative team are “working hard on it,” adding that “there are lots of moving parts.”

Walters also opened up about the challenges YA TV shows are facing at the moment, highlighting funding changes and the “production complexities of making commissioning TV.”

“The challenge is what you need to is what you need to do in this moment is to pitch something that feels specific, and there is precedent for it, and it is moving the conversation on,” he explained.

“But that risk. Often, I find you want to gravitate towards risky material, and it needs that passion – but that’s a challenge.”

Walter’s recent interview comes a few months after Oseman shared a similar update during their appearance at the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival

While speaking with author William Hussey, the Loveless writer assured fans that talks for a fourth season were “still ongoing.”

“We don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen.”

Oseman added: “We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful, and hopefully we’ll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed.”

To stay updated on all things Heartstopper season four, click here.