Netflix’s Heartstopper: Everything you need to know about season 4

What is the plot?

*Caution* potential spoilers ahead.

Despite Netflix remaining mum on the future of Heartstopper, we have a general idea of what season four will be about, should it get renewed.

Since season three adapted volumes four and five of the hit graphic novel, the new batch of episodes will most likely bring to life volume six – which is currently being released on Webtoon, Tapas and Tumblr – and the Nick and Charlie novella.

In volume six, our two favourite lovebirds are in the thick of the school year, with Nick applying for university and Charlie campaigning to become Headboy of his class.

The Nick and Charlie novella transports readers to the end of the school year and follows Nick and Charlie as they grapple with the former’s looming university departure and the idea of becoming long distance.

The synopsis reads: “Everyone knows that Nick and Charlie are the perfect couple – that they’re inseparable. But now Nick is leaving for university, and Charlie will be left behind at Sixth Form. Everyone’s asking if they’re staying together, which is a stupid question – they’re ‘Nick and Charlie’, for God’s sake!

“But as the time to say goodbye gets inevitably closer, both Nick and Charlie question whether their love is strong enough to survive being apart. Or are they delaying the inevitable? Because everyone knows that first loves rarely last forever…”

Who is returning from season three?

If renewed for a fourth season, all of your Heartstopper favourites will most likely return alongside Locke and Connor.

This includes Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy and Tobie Donovan as Isaac.

More star power incoming: Jenny Walser as Tori, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James.

In season three, Olivia Colman was unable to reprise her role as Nick’s mother, Sarah Nelson, due to scheduling conflicts. However, in an interview with Forbes, the Fleabag star said she would be open to returning for season four.

“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that. I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been a part of,” she told the news outlet. “I’ll have a word. As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it.”

Will season four be Heartstopper’s final outing?

With a potential season four covering the sixth and final volume of the graphic novel, it’s safe to say that it will most likely be end of Nick and Charlie’s journey, at least in TV form. Oseman seemingly confirmed this detail while speaking to Netflix’s Tudum in October 2024.

“In terms of the show, obviously, there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” they explained.

“As much as I — and everyone else — want the final instalment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we’re doing our best, and will let fans know as soon as we can.”

This article will be updated over time.

Heartstopper is now streaming on Netflix.