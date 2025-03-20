Netflix’s Heartstopper: Everything you need to know about season 4

Back in October 2024, fans returned to the extremely wholesome Heartstopper universe when its third season dropped on Netflix.
Based on the hit webcomic from Alice Oseman, the latest batch of episodes follows Charlie (Joe Locke) as he tries to “tell Nick that he loves him,” while Nick (Kit Connor) “also has something important to say to Charlie”. As per the synopsis: “As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.”
In addition to delivering heaps of romance and a Jonathan Bailey cameo, season four explored darker and more mature storylines ranging from eating disorders, mental health and sex. Following its release, Heartstopper season three received widespread acclaim from viewers and critics, with many praising Oseman’s writing and the dynamic performances from the cast. It also earned a certified fresh 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
While we wait with bated breath for official renewal announcements, we’ve compiled a list of everything we know about the potential fourth season of Heartstopper below.
When will it be released?
Currently, the Netflix gods have NOT greenlit a fourth season of Heartstopper.
However, despite the streamer’s radio silence, Oseman has kept fans in the loop on where the show stands and what the future could look like for Nick, Charlie and the rest of the Higgs and Truham gang.
In February, the Loveless author revealed that they are currently “working very hard behind-the-scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper“.
“It is still ongoing,” they said while speaking with author William Hussey at the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival.
“We don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful, and hopefully we’ll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed.”
What is the plot?
*Caution* potential spoilers ahead.
Despite Netflix remaining mum on the future of Heartstopper, we have a general idea of what season four will be about, should it get renewed.
Since season three adapted volumes four and five of the hit graphic novel, the new batch of episodes will most likely bring to life volume six – which is currently being released on Webtoon, Tapas and Tumblr – and the Nick and Charlie novella.
In volume six, our two favourite lovebirds are in the thick of the school year, with Nick applying for university and Charlie campaigning to become Headboy of his class.
The Nick and Charlie novella transports readers to the end of the school year and follows Nick and Charlie as they grapple with the former’s looming university departure and the idea of becoming long distance.
The synopsis reads: “Everyone knows that Nick and Charlie are the perfect couple – that they’re inseparable. But now Nick is leaving for university, and Charlie will be left behind at Sixth Form. Everyone’s asking if they’re staying together, which is a stupid question – they’re ‘Nick and Charlie’, for God’s sake!
“But as the time to say goodbye gets inevitably closer, both Nick and Charlie question whether their love is strong enough to survive being apart. Or are they delaying the inevitable? Because everyone knows that first loves rarely last forever…”
Who is returning from season three?
If renewed for a fourth season, all of your Heartstopper favourites will most likely return alongside Locke and Connor.
This includes Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy and Tobie Donovan as Isaac.
More star power incoming: Jenny Walser as Tori, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James.
In season three, Olivia Colman was unable to reprise her role as Nick’s mother, Sarah Nelson, due to scheduling conflicts. However, in an interview with Forbes, the Fleabag star said she would be open to returning for season four.
“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that. I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been a part of,” she told the news outlet. “I’ll have a word. As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it.”
Will season four be Heartstopper’s final outing?
With a potential season four covering the sixth and final volume of the graphic novel, it’s safe to say that it will most likely be end of Nick and Charlie’s journey, at least in TV form. Oseman seemingly confirmed this detail while speaking to Netflix’s Tudum in October 2024.
“In terms of the show, obviously, there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” they explained.
“As much as I — and everyone else — want the final instalment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we’re doing our best, and will let fans know as soon as we can.”
This article will be updated over time.
Heartstopper is now streaming on Netflix.