Hayley Kiyoko reflects on “emotional journey” to get Girls Like Girls film greenlit

Hayley Kiyoko has opened up about the ” long and emotional journey” she embarked on to get a movie deal for Girls Like Girls.

On 4 December, it was announced that the beloved singer was directing a film adaptation of her hit 2015 single and 2023 book.

The coming-of-age film is set to follow the whirlwind romance between Coley, who believes she’s not worthy of love and Sonya, who has “never been with a girl before.”

In addition to taking the directorial reigns, Kiyoko signed on as co-writer alongside Stefanie Scott, who starred in the former’s hit music video.

Lastly, the film is backed by Focus Features and the Oscar-winning producer Marc Platt.

In a statement at the time, the ‘She’ singer expressed her excitement to bring Girls Like Girls to life, writing on Instagram: “Since I released Girls Like Girls in 2015, I’ve made a vow to myself and to you all to do everything in my power to create hopeful queer content at the largest scale possible.”

While a movie adaptation of Girls Like Girls is finally happening, bringing the romantic story to the silver screen was far from easy.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 33-year-old talent described the process as a “very long, emotional journey” – adding that she “dreamed of making it into a feature” a year after the song’s music video was released.

“There was a lot of trial and error trying to find people who can not only see the vision but also be able to get it made and financed too,” she said.

While Kiyoko admitted that she wanted to give up at times, she kept going due to her desire to bring “hopeful queer representation” to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“[I felt] like it’s my destiny to direct this song and to get this story out there. I was like, ‘If I give up, then who else is going to do this?” And so that was what kept me going,” she said.

The ‘For the Girls’ singer also credited the art of manifesting to Girls Like Girls getting a film deal, revealing that her 2023 single ‘Greenlight’ was a form of manifestation.

“It’s funny. I had some fans be like, ‘Did you write Greenlight for this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I wrote ‘Greenlight’ last year because I was so frustrated that the film wasn’t getting green-lit.’ I did it to manifest the green light,” she explained.

Toward the end of her interview, Kiyoko expressed her excitement for fans to see the movie, exclaiming that she was going to put her heart and soul into the project.

We can’t wait to see Girls Like Girls come to life.