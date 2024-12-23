Harley Quinn: Season 5 trailer promises chaos in Metropolis, Brainiac and more Harlivy

The trailer for Harley Quinn season five has arrived, and it’s equal parts hilarious and pure chaos.

Premiere on 16 January on Max, the new batch of episodes will see Harley and Ivy make their way to Metropolis after the downfall of Gotham.

While the shiny new city – known as the home to Superman – offers the lovebirds a new start, it doesn’t take long for mayhem to find them.

The synopsis reads: “Harley (Haley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister Lena Luthor, voiced by Aisha Tyler, plus fan-favourite Brainiac, voiced by Stephen Fry.

“But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.

The majority of the cast from the first four seasons will return: Alan Tudyk as Joker & Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, J.B. Smoove as Frank, James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman, James Wolk as Superman, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Briana Cuoco as Batgirl and Natalie Morales as Lois Lane.

At the start of the trailer, Harley and Ivy reflect on the downward spiral of Gotham, which has been overrun by giant rats and Man-Bat.

“Gotham’s really gone to shit. Maybe Metropolis is just what we need,” Harley exclaims.

The teaser then transitions to our favourite anti-heroes adjusting to their new home, with Lena Luthor putting Ivy in charge of the Metropolis Green Initiative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC (@dcofficial)

However, their happiness doesn’t last too long due to Brainiac’s arrival, Red X’s murderous pursuit of Harley and the rise of Enchantress.

Since its release, fans have flocked to social media to share their excitement for the fifth season of Harley Quinn.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “2025 IS SAVED HOLY SHITTTT GOD IS REAL.”

Another fan tweeted: “This show is still one of the best things to ever happen to DC.”

A third fan added: “I missed my favourite criminal crime fighting gfs.”

Since premiering in 2019, the Harley Quinn series has captivated comic book fans, earning universal acclaim for its first four seasons.

In addition to its comical storylines and action-packed moments, the animated series has been lauded for properly establishing Harley and Ivy’s popular romance, with the entering a relationship during the season two finale.

Check out the full trailer for Harley Quinn season five here or below.