“Happy new year love”: Dr Ranj Singh “hard launches” relationship with James Colebrook

Dr Ranj Singh is officially off the dating market.

On 1 January, the This Morning star took to Instagram to reveal his new boyfriend, James Colebrook, to his 347,000 followers.

“I think this is what the kids call a ‘hard launch,'” his caption read.

“Sometimes the universe gives you what you NEED, rather than what you WANT. Starting 2025 the way it was meant to be. Happy new year love!”

Singh’s romantic post also included a handful of adorable photos of the lovebirds sharing sweet kisses and warm embraces.

Colebrook, a British actor and presenter, echoed similar sentiments with his own post on Instagram.

“What a year. I hope 2025 brings even more love, laughter, success and silliness,” his caption read alongside a wholesome recap video.

Shortly after announcing the exciting news, the happy couple received a bevvy of supportive messages from fans and industry peers.

One person wrote: “You’re both so stunning together!! Sending all the love. HNY!”

Another Instagram user commented: “This is so gorgeous, you deserve all the happiness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Ranj BSc (Hons) MBBS MRCPCH (@drranj)

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michele Visage also celebrated the pair, writing: “Congrats honey!”

On 4 January, Colebrook returned to Instagram to thank fans for their warm response alongside a video highlighting all the articles written about their romance.

“Well, that was an unexpectedly exciting start to the year with my @drranj! Thank you for all your lovely comments… so grateful to see so many kind words! I am incredibly happy,” he wrote.

While the handsome couple hard launched their relationship on New Year’s Day, it isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted together in public.

Over the last few years, the two talents have attended various red carpet events, including the 2023 Who Cares Wins Awards, Cirque du Soleil Alegria premiere, and the Together For Short Lives charity ball in March 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Colebrook (@jamescolebrook__)

Colebrook even highlighted Singh in an Instagram appreciation post dedicated to his loved ones in November 2023.

“The last couple of months have been TESTING me to say the least, so just appreciating how lucky that I have so much love in my life I’m incredibly grateful for,” he wrote alongside a picture of him and Singh smiling.

“These are only a few examples, but there’s so much more ALWAYS there, even if the earth feels shaky underneath you.”

We can’t wait to see more of Dr Ranj Singh and James Colebrook and their heartwarming relationship.