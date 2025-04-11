Happy Endings: Drag Race Pit Crew member Bruno to host massage-themed talk show

Drag Race Pit Crew member Bruno Alcantara is getting his own show.

Since its debut in 2009, the Drag Race franchise has ruled the pop culture sphere with its incredible drag talent, sickening runways and hilarious maxi-challenges.

In addition to garnering a dedicated audience for its talented batch of drag queens, the series has made waves for its dreamy and scantily clad Pit Crew members.

However, one Pit Crew model that has continued to leave a lasting impact on viewers is Bruno, who first appeared during the US iteration’s 11th season.

Since his debut, the handsome talent has become a fan favourite, amassing close to 500,000 followers on Instagram.

While Bruno is now a Drag Race staple, the handsome talent is set to expand his reach in the WOW Presents Plus universe.

On 11 April, World of Wonder – the production company behind RuPaul’s hit competition franchise – announced that Bruno would be headlining a new show, Happy Endings.

In the upcoming series, the Brazilian hunk will treat his celebrity guests to relaxing full-body massages.

In addition to helping them relieve their tension, Bruno is also set to help them answer the burning question – “What does my Happy Ending look like?” – through heartfelt and engaging conversation.

The logline reads: “Combining the soothing elements of massage ASMR with thoughtful and often vulnerable interviews, Happy Endings with Bruno offers viewers a rare glimpse into the personal journeys of its guests.”

Season one will feature appearances from other Drag Race talent like season 10 alum Kameron Michaels and Drag Race Thailand season three star Siam Phusri.

Additional guests include Brandon Kyle Goodman (Abbott Elementary), Kyle Krieger (Content creator), Nick Lemmer (RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! dancer), and Sebastian Molina (RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! dancer).

In a statement, Bruno expressed his excitement for his new series: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity WOW Presents Plus has given me to share my passion for massage with a global audience.

“For me, massage is more than just relaxation – it’s about connection, healing, and the power of human touch.”

Even though WOW Presents Plus has refrained from sharing an official release date, the streamer for all things drag confirmed that Happy Endings will premiere this summer.