Halle Berry, Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian cast in new Ryan Murphy series

Ryan Murphy has assembled an A-List cast for his new Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair.

First announced in December 2023, the series will reportedly focus on all-female law firm in Los Angeles and is set to star acclaimed actresses Glenn Close and Halle Berry, as well as Kim Kardashian.

All three will executive produce, as will Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Holly Jeter, with Close producing under her Trillium Productions banner.

All’s Fair will be Murphy’s first series under his new overall deal with Disney.

He recently ended his deal with Netflix, the largest development deal in television history, in which he helmed dramas such as The Politician (2019-2020), Hollywood, Ratched (both 2020), Halston (2021), Monster and The Watcher (both 2022-present).

Murphy also collaborated with the streamer on the following films: Circus of Books, A Secret Love, The Boys in the Band, The Prom (all 2020), Pray Away (2021) and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022).

All’s Fair will mark Close’s return to the legal drama genre following her five-year stint in Damages, for which she received a Golden Globe and three Primetime Emmy Awards.

It feels redundant to do this, since she’s an icon, but the eight-time Academy Award nominee is also known for roles in Fatal Attraction (1987), Dangerous Liaisons (1988), 101 Dalmations (1996), Albert Nobbs (2011), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and The Wife (2017).

As well as Close, All’s Fair will be the television comeback for Berry, who hasn’t starred in a regular series role since the sci-fi drama Extant, which ran for two seasons between 2014 and 2015.

After making history as the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Monster’s Ball (2001), Berry memorably earned worldwide recognition for her performance as Storm in the X-Men franchise (2000-2014).

Additional iconic credits include Die Another Day (2002), Gothika (2003), Catwoman (2004), Cloud Atlas (2012), John Wick 3 (2019) and Bruised (2020).

Meanwhile, Kardashian made her acting debut in the 12th season of Murphy’s lauded anthology horror series, American Horror Story, subtitled Delicate.

Although the reality star’s involvement with the series was initially met with a polarising response online, her performance as Siobhan Corbyn, the wickedly bitchy publicist to Emma Roberts’ Oscar-hungry Anna Victoria Alcott, is widely considered to be one of the season’s saving graces.