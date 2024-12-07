Grindr Unwrapped: Which countries have the most hung bottoms, fem tops and side users?

Grindr Unwrapped 2024 has arrived, and the findings are incredibly juicy.

Over the last few years, the popular LGBTQIA+ dating app has treated users to its annual year-in-review that details the sex, dating, travel, gaming, and pop culture trends that define queer life.

For the 2024 roundup, the statistics revealed intriguing information about the various sub-groups in the community.

According to the data, the highest percentage of “fem tops” were found in the UK, Ireland, the US, Australia, and Mexico.

The highest percentage of ‘hung bottoms’ were located in France, Canada, Germany, Brazil and Switzerland, with the largest number of sides residing in Singapore, Philippines, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Finland, Austria, Germany, Australia and Hungary were crowned as the countries with the most verse users in 2024.

Grindr, which was founded in Los Angeles and launched in March 2009, also reported that open relationships were most common in South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands and Denmark.

In terms of user interaction and app trends, the US was crowned the number one country to enjoy nude photos, while South Africa was listed as the top country to not participate in nude exchanges.

The most popular searched tags were “hung,” “trans,” “bb,” “dom” and “feet.” However, the most prominent tags featured on user profiles were “discreet,” “bi,” “fwb,” “kissing” and “oral.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grindr (@grindr)

There were an average of 9.5 billion taps sent and over 2 billion albums shared among users.

In addition to detailing sex positions and subcultures within the LGBTQIA+ community, the report analysed an array of pop culture trends.

Unsurprisingly, Charli XCX and her iconic Brat era had the community in a chokehold, with the UK artist securing the top spot in the Mother of the Year, Ally of the Year, Album of the Year and Tour Of The Year categories.

Charli’s Sweat tour co-headliner Troye Sivan was named the number one Babygirl of the Year, while Shawn Mendes came in second, Jacob Elordi in third, Lil Nas X in fourth, and The Challengers Boys rounding out the top five.

For Song Of The Year, Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe’ secured the top spot. ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter, ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for your Love)’ by Ariana Grande, ‘Birds of a Feather’ by Billie Eilish and Charli’s ‘360’ were also highlighted in the category.

Lastly, social media influencer and the creator of the ‘demure’ trend, Jools Lebron, was named the number one Best Viral Newcummer of 2024.

Check out Grindr’s full 2024 Unwrapped report here.