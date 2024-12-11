Gok Wan on career milestones and championing LGBTQ+ visibility

Gok Wan is a TV and radio presenter, as well as an author and DJ. He has long been a familiar face, as well as a powerful advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Over the past two decades Gok has been one of the most visible gay men in the UK. How To Look Good Naked first hit our TV screens on Channel 4 in 2006. We have seen massive change in the UK around LGBTQIA+ rights and representation across this period. It was great speaking to Gok about his career and charitable work.

I asked Gok how he uses his profile to advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights?

Being in the public eye and being a known person, I attend as many LGBTIA+ events as possible because I think visibility is important. I talk across my social media about LGBTQIA+ rights, as well as discussing my own story. Whether that’s my coming out story, the difficulties our community is facing, getting behind campaigns, working with Stonewall, just being as visible in front of the community as well as part of it. I want to talk about the injustices, but also what I love about being a gay man.

What would you describe as your career highlight?

There have been so many moments where I’ve thought I can’t believe I’m stood on this red carpet, stage or doing this event. From an LGBTQIA+ point of view, working on a Pride campaign a few years ago stands out. The guise of it was, telling people how to get dressed for Pride, flamboyant, on show and feeling yourself. The other section of the video was talking about parts of the world where people aren’t allowed to show their sexuality or identity, where people are punished or it’s a crime. Probably working on that campaign was one of the most powerful things I’ve ever done and also one of my proudest moments.

Can you tell us about your single ‘Deeper Love’?

My best friend Allison Gordon-Parry passed away this year, after a six and a half-year battle with cancer. We shared a common love of music. She came to many of my DJ gigs and she even sang with me on stage. After Allison passed away, I decided that I didn’t want her life to be forgotten. She was always so public about her fight with cancer and we wanted her death to help other people. I spoke to my management and we got in touch with Aretha Franklin’s estate in America.