“Girls are such better kissers”: Zoe Saldaña gets candid about her first queer kiss

Zoe Saldaña has opened up about her first queer kiss.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2000, the beloved talent star has dominated the entertainment sphere with standout roles in Center Stage, Columbiana, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Special Opps: Lioness.

This past year, she gained critical acclaim for her role in the LGBTQIA+ musical slash thriller Emilia Pérez – for which she won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Saldaña looked back on her incredible career and personal journey, including her first-ever kiss.

“It was with a girl. Girls are such better kissers. I think I must have been 13 or 14. I was that girl, ‘let’s play house,'” she said.

“And that’s why I wasn’t invited to play at people’s houses! So, I was already kissing a whole bunch of girls by the time I was 13, 14.”

In addition to opening up about her first queer kiss, Saldaña also revealed the celebrities she had a crush on growing up – naming music icons Prince and Annie Lennox.

“Oh my god, I’m so shy about this… they were just– there was something androgynous about them. I love a woman that’s masculine and a man that’s feminine,” she explained. “I find that to be really sexy.”

This isn’t the first time Saldaña has opened up about her queer experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Magazine (@wmag)

During a 2013 interview with Allure, the Avatar star got candid about her sexuality, revealing that she would be open to raising children with a woman someday.

When asked if she ever had a relationship with a woman, Saldaña replied: “Please promise me one thing. You’re going to ask this question –– if you choose to, just put three dots as my response. That’s it.”

While the Avengers: Infinity War star refrained from labelling her sexuality, she did double down on her comments in a statement to Hollyscoop (via Bossip).

“No, it wasn’t a generalization. It was a statement that I strongly stand by. As of today, I’ve been attracted to the male species, but if one day I wake up and want to be with a woman, I will do that because it is my life, therefore it is my decision,” she said.

For more Zoe Saldaña content, check out her interview with GAY TIMES, where she discusses the cult classic film Crossroads and her connection to the LGBTQIA+ community.