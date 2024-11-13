Following weeks of rumours and anticipation, John Krasinksi has been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE Magazine.
The actor and director, best known his role as Jim on The Office and for directing and starring in A Quiet Place, follows in the footsteps of stars such as Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Chris Evans, Patrick Dempsey and Michael B. Jordan.
On winning the coveted title, Krasinksi told the publication: “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.
“Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”
According to Krasinski, there was “a lot of joy involved” telling his wife and co-star in A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt, who was “very excited” over the honour.
He added that Blunt wants to print off the cover and use it as wallpaper in their home, saying: “Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all.”
Introducing PEOPLE’s 2024 #SexiestManAlive, @JohnKrasinski. 🔥 Pick up your issue on newsstands this week. https://t.co/H792MltVUC
📷: Julian Ungano pic.twitter.com/2rLAbwpRBx
— People (@people) November 13, 2024
While Krasinski and Blunt are overjoyed with the title, how did social media react? Namely, Gay Twitter?
Leading up to the announcement, social media was rife with predictions, with names such as Jonathan Bailey, Aaron Pierre, Glen Powell, Henry Cavill, Manny Jacinto, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal thrown into the ring.
Although Krasinski wasn’t a name that fans theorised to be the 2024 honouree of Sexiest Man Alive, his crowning was mostly met with positive feedback.
“John Krasinski is legitimately sexy. People ate that one thing,” said one Twitter/X user, while another wrote: “I like John Krasinski so i’m not mad about the sexiest man thing but I am just reminding People that Manny Jacinto exists for 2025.”
A third tweeted: “John Krasinski being named sexiest man alive this year is so funny lol. I love my Jim Halpert.”
Check out the best reactions below.
john krasinski is legitimately sexy. People ate that one thing pic.twitter.com/76SmENillW
— Tiff ✿ (@TiffanyLuv24) November 13, 2024
I like john krasinski so i'm not mad about the sexiest man thing but I am just reminding people magazine that manny jacinto exists for 2025………… pic.twitter.com/uIyiNSG8I1
— sona (@swiftlydunphy) November 13, 2024
Idk about everyone else but i am very much pleased with John Krasinski as Sexiest Man Alive 2024 🙂↕️ pic.twitter.com/XOVzRLPXsj
— Maruchan (@mg_wafflehouse) November 13, 2024
John Krasinski being named 2024’s sexiest man alive hey I’ll take it. Been rooting for him since the office👏🏽😌 pic.twitter.com/BTgxxwBg6b
— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 BDAY MONTH🥳//💥⏳ 💍 (@giselleb1234) November 13, 2024
ig im the only happy about john krasinski… pic.twitter.com/k3hPfRWcgD
— Renée✨ (@bbydrewblue) November 13, 2024
John Krasinski is People’s sexiest man alive this year?! About time he got that recognition 😮💨😛 pic.twitter.com/3CRH8MVT02
— maybe: k 💫✨ (@kayyy_la_) November 13, 2024
John Krasinski won Sexiest Man Alive 2024 while Glen Powell is Alive and strutting in a white tee and cowboy hat making even Mother Nature herself 💦 pic.twitter.com/q0jJNrDin5
— Noni (@Rhodni1) November 13, 2024
John Krasinski being named sexiest man alive this year is so funny lol. I love my Jim Halpert. ♥️🥹
— Justice (@FITCH_mascot) November 13, 2024
I mean, I love John Krasinski as much as the next millennial woman but Pedro Pascal has been here waiting for some love 😘❤️ https://t.co/3JvW9g2kLt pic.twitter.com/oZYGZUSe4q
— LanaJulie The Alchemy✨️🤍🦋 (@lanajulie33) November 13, 2024
i’m happy john krasinski won sexiest man he’s so hot pic.twitter.com/j6z60VHUNU
— preachers whore ✨🇺🇸 🎀 (@preacherswh0re) November 13, 2024
No way! Guys, People Magazine actually managed to shock me. John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.
Nothing personal against John but I was so sure it was Glen Powell😂 pic.twitter.com/VTgMYFabvD
— ⚜️TV Fanatic⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) November 13, 2024
John Krasinski being named sexiest man alive for 2024! I completely see the vision 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/qpL73zvYwN
— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 BDAY MONTH🥳//💥⏳ 💍 (@giselleb1234) November 13, 2024
Leave John Krasinski alone!!!! Emily Blunt and I think he’s hot okay pic.twitter.com/ftboDcn1CO
— baseball brit ⚾️🦋 (@britx94) November 13, 2024
John Krasinski is officially People Magazine’s sexiest man alive, I’m so here for it and he just said it’s all in the biceps 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/sbeVGye7Sz
— Doryfan111 (@Doryfan111) November 13, 2024
John Krasinski is a much better choice than Glen Powell would have been for #SexiestManAlive
And now there are middle aged women who thirst after Glen sitting on their couches like ….. pic.twitter.com/Nfl6hPtbDA
— Mellanie (@ThatBrashBlonde) November 13, 2024
Ok if John Krasinski can win it than it’s only a matter of time before Jason Segel wins it https://t.co/bmz055cF2N pic.twitter.com/W79CBSA36X
— Colin (@murphy17bb) November 13, 2024
john krasinski hottest man alive??? yeah i agree pic.twitter.com/3Exix1RRwk
— alison 🌷 (@taysmiddlename) November 13, 2024
I’m so much better than you all because I prefer messy hair non muscular office season 1-4 John Krasinski like THAT is my sexiest man of all time pic.twitter.com/YEHWECq9hz
— khichdi enjoyer (@zraas000) November 13, 2024
i was not expecting john krasinski at all but i’m here for it for sure pic.twitter.com/JiXoelJeka
— sav (@savannamayy) November 13, 2024