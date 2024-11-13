Following weeks of rumours and anticipation, John Krasinksi has been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE Magazine.

The actor and director, best known his role as Jim on The Office and for directing and starring in A Quiet Place, follows in the footsteps of stars such as Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Chris Evans, Patrick Dempsey and Michael B. Jordan.

On winning the coveted title, Krasinksi told the publication: “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.

“Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

According to Krasinski, there was “a lot of joy involved” telling his wife and co-star in A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt, who was “very excited” over the honour.

He added that Blunt wants to print off the cover and use it as wallpaper in their home, saying: “Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all.”

While Krasinski and Blunt are overjoyed with the title, how did social media react? Namely, Gay Twitter?

Leading up to the announcement, social media was rife with predictions, with names such as Jonathan Bailey, Aaron Pierre, Glen Powell, Henry Cavill, Manny Jacinto, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal thrown into the ring.

Although Krasinski wasn’t a name that fans theorised to be the 2024 honouree of Sexiest Man Alive, his crowning was mostly met with positive feedback.

“John Krasinski is legitimately sexy. People ate that one thing,” said one Twitter/X user, while another wrote: “I like John Krasinski so i’m not mad about the sexiest man thing but I am just reminding People that Manny Jacinto exists for 2025.”

A third tweeted: “John Krasinski being named sexiest man alive this year is so funny lol. I love my Jim Halpert.”

Check out the best reactions below.