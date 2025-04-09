Gay porn star and bodybuilder Damien Stone dies, aged 32

Damien Stone, a gay adult star and bodybuilder, has sadly passed away at the age of 32.

Stone’s cause of death, as confirmed by his family, was complications related to an enlarged heart. The NSFW site Str8UpGayPorn initially reported his death on April 1, although his loved ones reportedly shared the tragic news on March 11.

Originally from Moldova and raised in the United States, Stone was active in the adult industry from 2017 to 2021. Over the course of his career, he featured in approximately 120 scenes for well-known sites including TransAngles, Bromo, NakedSword, MEN, WhyNotBui, TheGuySite, ManUpFilms, and more.

Following his retirement from studio porn, Stone focused on his career as a bodybuilder and launched an OnlyFans account. On his LinkTree profile, which links to his OF and OmegaLabs, Stone was “raising awareness, driving donations and sharing information in support of racial justice and equality”.

On X, he described himself as “a walking contradiction, an enigma if you will”, and in a post on 6 December, he had announced his plans to start “revamping” his OnlyFans.

In one of his final Instagram posts, where he frequently shared gym progress photos and throwback memories, he posted the following inspirational message: “Constantly striving for growth in all facets of life is one of the many keys to success.

“Becoming disciplined in something as simple as taking care of your body on a consistent basis helps foster discipline in other areas of life as well.”

News of Stone’s passing was met with heartbreak on social media, with many fans mourning his death and sharing their favourite scenes from his extensive filmography.

RIP Damien Stone. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and fans during this time.