Former All Blacks pro-rugby star Campbell Johnstone marries partner Ben Thomson

Former professional rugby player Campbell Johnstone is officially off the market.

On 15 January, the 45-year-old athlete – who made history as the first openly gay All Blacks player – and his partner Ben Thomson announced their marriage in a spread for the New Zealand-based publication Woman’s Day.

The ceremony – which was held at The Flaxmill in Oxford, New Zealand –kicked off with the lovebirds arriving in a helicopter piloted by Johnstone’s rugby peer Richie McCaw.

“Richie did this really steep loop around the property, and I lost my stomach a bit,” Thomson told the publication.

“Then he landed, and we got out. Our parents congratulated us, people swarmed to take photos, then the wedding kind of kicked off from there.”

While most couples say their vows during a ceremony attended by family and friends, Johnstone and Thomson took a private approach to the romantic exchange.

“We had a day with just the two of us, when photographers videoed and photographed us getting ready together in a hotel,” Thomson explained.

“Then we went out to Castle Hill Station and held our ceremony on top of a mountain. It was literally just us, the two photographers and the videographer on that hill… we didn’t even have a celebrant.”

Johnstone added: “We also thought it should be a moment just for us. That was really special because we just got to enjoy the day together.”

Despite keeping their vows private, the lovebirds shared a video of their nuptials during their wedding celebration with family and friends.

“Nobody knew what was going on. Even the groomspeople and our families didn’t know,” Johnstone revealed.

“We meant it to look like we came straight from the video. I think some people thought it was live.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woman’s Day (@womansdaynz)

In addition to discussing the ins and outs of their lavish and unconventional ceremony, their Woman’s Day spread featured an array of heartwarming photos from the special day.

In one snapshot, the pair are holding hands while wearing matching tuxes and a pendant with their first name initials.

Another photo featured the voting station for their new last name, which ended up being Johnstone.

Johnstone and Thomson were also photographed making a champagne tower and perusing through their exquisite table of desserts.

Since opening up about their wedding, fans have flocked to Johnstone’s Instagram to share supportive messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amour Weddings | Destination Wedding Photo & Video (@amour.weddings_)

One person wrote: “Absolutely stunning! Wishing you all the best and lots of love.

Another fan commented: “LOVE THIS FOR YOU BOTH congratulations.”

Johnstone and Thomson’s wedding comes two years after the former came out as gay – making him the first All Blacks player to do so.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and the stigma surrounding that whole issue, then it can actually help other people,” he told Seven Sharp TV in January 2023.

Congratulations are in order from Campbell Johnstone and Ben Thomson.