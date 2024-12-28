Footballer Josh Cavallo to open an LGBTQ+ inclusive hotel in Bali

Footballer Josh Cavallo has set his sights on expanding into the hospitality business.

On 17 December, the openly gay athlete announced on Instagram that he was building an LGBTQIA+ inclusive hotel in Bali, Indonesia.

“IT’S HAPPENING! I’M BUILDING A HOTEL [Cavallo Hideaway]. I still can’t believe it’s COMING TO LIFE!” he wrote.

“After years of dreaming, planning, and imagining, the moment is finally here. I can’t wait to take you along on this incredible journey, from blueprints to keys.

“It’s a place I wanted to create for people travelling to feel safe. Presenting @CAVALLOHIDEAWAY, a community where everyone belongs.”

In addition to his statement, Cavallo gave his followers a sneak peek into the luxurious villa – which includes two bedrooms, a sunken lounge room, a stunning pool and an outside bathtub.

“The property is designed as a tranquil and inclusive retreat, blending contemporary stone architecture with Balinese natural charm,” he said via Cavallo Hideaway’s Instagram profile.

“The design emphasises bamboo structures, earthy tones, and open spaces to create a serene and luxurious atmosphere where judgment is absent, and every guest can truly feel free to be themselves.”

Cavallo’s LGBTQIA+ inclusive hotel news comes a few years after he came out as gay in an emotional open letter.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest,” he wrote in October 2021.

“Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay.

“Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn’t crossed paths before. I want to help change this.”

Cavallo’s landmark announcement made him the world’s first openly gay male top-flight professional footballer.

Three years later, the Aussie talent achieved another life milestone when he got engaged to his partner, Leighton Morrell.

“Starting this year with my fiancé. Mr & Mr Coming soon. Your endless support has meant so much to me,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post in March.

“You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams that could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically.”

It’s safe to say that Cavallo has had a monumental three years.

