“Fake news”: American Psycho author reacts to Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming adaptation

The author of American Psycho has shared his unfiltered thoughts about the upcoming adaptation.

Back in October, Deadline reported that a new American Psycho film was officially in the works at Lionsgate, with the Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino attached as director and Scott Z Burns signing on as screenwriter.

Sources also revealed to the news outlet that it would not be a remake of the 2000 cult classic – which starred Christian Bale – but a new take on Bret Easton Ellis’ controversial novel of the same name.

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

In December, fans were treated to another exciting update when Variety reported that Austin Butler was in final negotiations to sign on as the murderous Patrick Bateman.

While anticipation for the upcoming American Psycho adaptation has grown over the last few months, the original book’s author recently shared his doubts about the project’s legitimacy.

“I have a feeling it’s fake news. I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts,” he alleged during a recent episode of his podcast, ‘The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast.’

“Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play Patric Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either.”

Ellis went on to claim that, per his various sources, the recent American Psycho news was only “put out there” to gauge how audiences would react to the idea.

“If it does exist, I am not involved, I have nothing to do with this. I might get some money if they do this, but I am not involved creatively on any level, and that is all I know,” he added.

As of this writing, neither Lionsgate nor Guadagnino have responded to Ellis’ statements.

The first film adaptation of American Psycho was released in April 2000.

Directed by Mary Harron, the movie takes place in 1987 and follows Patrick Bateman (Bale), a handsome and wealthy investment banker obsessed with status, success and his appearance.

The official synopsis adds: “He is also a psychotic killer who murders and dismembers both strangers and acquaintances without provocation and purpose.”

Following its release, American Psycho received rave reviews from critics, with many praising Bale’s dynamic performance, Harron’s direction, and the film’s blend of comedy, horror, and satire.

The film has also garnered a cult following and was even adapted into a West End musical. It initially starred Matt Smith from House of the Dragon, Jonathan Bailey from Bridgerton, and Ben Aldridge from Spoiler Alert.

Stay tuned for more American Psycho news.