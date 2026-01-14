Euphoria’s explosive season 3 trailer reveals release date and Rue-Jules reunion

The first intense trailer has finally been unleashed for the third season of Euphoria.

Premiering on 12 April on HBO, the long-awaited new season will see the return of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Nika King and Sydney Sweeney.

Season three jumps five years into the future and follows Rue as she lives in Mexico, working to pay off her drug debt to Laurie. Elsewhere, Cassie and Nate are living in the suburbs, with the former embarking on a career as an OnlyFans creator.

As previously revealed by creator Sam Levinson, Jules is now in art school and is “very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibilities at all costs,” while Maddy works at a talent agency in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Lexi is an assistant to a showrunner, played by Hollywood icon Sharon Stone.

In the first full-length trailer, Rue is seen working at The Smoke Shack, where she is approached by Laurie and her henchman and reminded of her debt. In a reflective voiceover, Zendaya’s Emmy-winning character says: “I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished, but somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith.”

Cassie dons animal kink wear to “make content”, which is met with disapproval from Nate, who says: “I work all day and my bride-to-be is spread eagle on the internet.”

Additional snippets show Cassie and Nate’s wedding, various characters wielding guns (including Rue) and Laurie claiming ownership over Rue opposite a mysterious new character played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. The long-awaited reunion between Rue and Jules also features, albeit briefly, with the pair sharing a somewhat awkward elevator ride.

In addition to Stone and Akinnuoye-Agbaje, new cast members this season include Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Sam Trammell and Asante Blackk.

Levinson previously explained that season three is rooted in what happens once the characters are no longer protected by the “safety net of school”.

“The one thing we all agreed on is we can’t go back to high school — although many, many shows have had 30-year-old high school students, we’re not,” he said. “Five years felt like a natural place [to jump] because if they had gone to college they’d be out of college at that time.”

The third season of Euphoria premieres 12 April on HBO. Watch the trailer below.