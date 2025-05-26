Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney says season 3 is “crazier” and more “unhinged”

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has shared new details about the show’s highly anticipated third season.

Over the last few years, fans have waited with bated breath for new episodes of the gritty teen drama.

While Euphoria was renewed midway through season two, the show was plagued by cancellation rumours due to its extensive hiatus and the growing profiles of its young cast members.

Thankfully, season three finally entered production in January, with HBO sharing a new photo of Zendaya as her critically acclaimed character Rue on 10 February.

In addition to the Challengers star, other Euphoria mainstays have returned for season three, including Sydney Sweeney.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the Anyone But You star opened up about reprising her role as Cassie, describing her as “flawed on so many levels.”

“I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well,” Sweeney told the publication.

The White Lotus star also dished about season three, teasing even more crazier moments for her character and the series as a whole.

“It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. [Creator] Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged,” she revealed.

Sweeney’s recent interview comes a few months after Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, opened up to Deadline about the future of Euphoria following season three.

“We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end,” she explained.

Even though the new season will likely be the end of Euphoria, Orsi teased that fans would be happy with the upcoming episodes.

“I think you will be very satisfied with this season and how we bring each of the characters whole narrative,” she concluded.

Other cast members confirmed to return for Euphoria season three include Hunter Schafer as Jules, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Eric Dane as Cal, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Nika King as Leslie, Colman Domingo as Ali and Dominic Fike as Elliot.

Pop star Rosalia, NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and A Different World‘s Kadeem Hardison have also joined the series in new roles.

As of writing, plot details on the highly anticipated season are still scarce. However, it has been confirmed that it will feature a time jump.