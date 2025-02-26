“That would be cool:” Euphoria star Hunter Schafer responds to X-Men casting rumours

Hunter Schafer has shared her thoughts on those X-Men casting rumours.

Back in 2019, Marvel and Disney acquired the rights to the iconic mutant superheroes after the latter acquired 20th Century Fox for $71.3 billion.

Since that fateful day, the MCU has slowly started to include the existence of the mutant population in projects like Ms Marvel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has also confirmed that the X-Men team will make their official debut following the release of Avengers: Secret Wars.

“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize,” he revealed during a Disney APAC Content Showcase in November 2024, per Deadline.

“Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

While a solid time frame for the untitled X-Men solo film has yet to be announced, it hasn’t stopped various casting rumours from making waves on social media.

Over the last few months, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Babygirl’s Harris Dickinson and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri have all been rumoured as potential options for the roles of Jean Grey, Cyclops and Storm, respectively.

On 3 February, Schafer was thrown into the mix after industry insider MyTimeToShineHello claimed that Marvel Studios was eyeing her for the role of Mystique.

The X/Twitter post was an immediate hit with fans, with one responding, “Oh, this casting would so perfect,” while another X-Men enthusiast added, “Not a want but a NEED.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Schafer broke her silence on the growing speculation.

“I did see [that]! My dad texted me about that, yeah. Yeah, that would be cool,” she told the news outlet.

“These fan casts come around every once in a while, and it’s always very sweet and always for characters that I really like.”

In addition to the X-Men rumours, Schafer also gushed about filming Euphoria season three, describing it as “really nice.”

“You know, after all this time, it feels really nice to sort of– you know, it’s where I learned to act and write, and it really introduced me to the film world, so it was kind of like a little homecoming, which was really sweet,” she explained.

As of writing, Marvel Studios has not commented on the aforementioned casting rumours.