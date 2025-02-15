“I think you will be very satisfied”: HBO addresses Euphoria’s future after season 3

The fate of Euphoria after season three has been revealed.

Over the last few years, fans worldwide have eagerly awaited the return of the hit HBO drama.

Following the release of its successful second season in 2022, the gritty teen drama was renewed for a third season.

“Sam, Zendaya and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming.

“We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3.”

Despite Euphoria receiving a third season, the show was plagued by cancellation rumours due to its extensive hiatus and the growing profiles of its young cast members.

Thankfully, season three finally entered production in January, with HBO sharing a new photo of Zendaya as her critically acclaimed character Rue on 10 February.

Other cast members confirmed to return include Hunter Schafer as Jules, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Eric Dane as Cal, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Nika King as Leslie, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Colman Domingo as Ali and Dominic Fike as Elliot.

Pop star Rosalia, NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and A Different World’s Kadeem Hardison have also joined the series in new roles.

While filming for Euphoria’s third instalment has officially begun, many fans have wondered if it will be its final outing.

Fortunately, Orsi gave a pretty clear answer on the series’ future after season three during a recent interview with Deadline.

“We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end,” she explained.

Even though the new season will likely be the end of Euphoria, Orsi teased that fans would be happy with the upcoming episodes.

“I think you will be very satisfied with this season and how we bring each of the characters whole narrative,” she concluded.

As of writing, plot details on the highly anticipated season are still scarce. However, it has been confirmed that it will feature a time-jump.

On Entertainment Weekly’s The Awards podcast, Zendaya said this is “important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with.”

And, in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, the Dune star said: “I haven’t read anything yet, but I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on and what the future looks like for Euphoria. I don’t really have much of an answer except for right now it’s set to start shooting in January.

“My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty.”

Euphoria has received critical acclaim since its 2019 debut, particularly for the cast’s performances and depiction of the LGBTQIA+ community; Jules, played by Schafer, is widely regarded as one of the best trans characters of all time.