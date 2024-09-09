Emmys: Alan Cumming ends RuPaul’s eight-year winning streak for Outstanding Host

Alan Cumming has won Outstanding Host at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, bringing an end to RuPaul’s eight-year winning streak.

Taking the trophy for his work on the second season of The Traitors US, the Scottish actor also defeated Survivor’s Jeff Probst, Top Chef’s Kristen Kish and Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

Although Cumming previously won a New York Emmy Award (like you, we only just found out that was a thing too) for Best Lifestyle Program (1st Look: Scotland), this marks his first win in the Primetime category.

He earned four nominations between 2010 and 2016 for his acclaimed performance as Eli Gold on The Good Wife and for hosting the 69th Tony Awards.

After learning of his victory, Cumming posted a “series of selfies taken at 3.38am” on Instagram alongside a lengthy statement.

After explaining that he couldn’t be there in person to accept the award due to “filming commitments in Scotland”, presumably for the third season of The Traitors, he thanked “the people who made this possible”.

Cumming went on to praise “everyone @studiolambert for inviting me on this nutty ride, especially Sam Rees-Jones who is quite literally the voice inside my head during the shoot and without whom I would be banished.

“To my friends at @peacock and @nbcuniversal for their support, generosity and most of all, kindness; to @samspector, who styles me and makes me looks so insanely spiffy, and whose work is such a huge part of the show’s success, and to my team of agents especially Courtny Catzel.”

“Things like this don’t just happen. My dynamic duo of publicists, Jami Kandel and Leslie Sloane from @vision.pr worked so hard on my behalf and I’m eternally grateful to my manager and brother in arms, Nikola Barisic, who always has my back,” he added.

“Thank you to all the Traitors crew up at Ardross castle who keep smiling despite the long hours and the Scottish weather, and sweet baby jesus, how could I forget the amazing cast who were so fun to play with.”

He concluded: “Finally thank you forever to Grant Shaffer who supports and loves me in everything I do and will always receive the most votes in my castle.”

Cumming’s post was met with love and support from stars such as Ekin-Su, Chrishell Stause, Dolo Catania, Iman, Kristen Chenoweth, Nicky Doll, Parvati Shallow and Travis Van Winkle.

Despite RuPaul failing to clinch a ninth consecutive award, he still holds the record for most wins in the category. Additionally, he remains the most-awarded Black entertainer in Emmy history.

At the upcoming main ceremony (15 September), The Traitors is also aiming to take the gong from Drag Race under Outstanding Reality Competition Program. If so, it would mark another first for the Peacock series, unlike Drag Race, which has taken it home five times.

The second season of The Traitors was met with overwhelming acclaim. Unlike its British counterpart, the series combines regular civilians with reality television veterans such as stars from The Real Housewives franchise, Survivor, Big Brother US and The Real World.

The cast of season three, confirmed to air in 2025, will boast a few LGBTQIA+ names, from Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause to Lord Ivan Mountbatten, the first openly gay member of the British Royal’s extended family, and Drag Race season eight champion Bob the Drag Queen.

As for Drag Race, the series has been confirmed to return for a 17th season, as well as a 10th season of All Stars.