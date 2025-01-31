Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofia Gascón issues statement over resurfaced tweets

Karla Sofia Gascón has apologised for her resurfaced social media posts, which featured controversial remarks on Muslims, George Floyd, diversity at the Academy Awards and more.

In a statement to Variety, the Spanish actress acknowledged the “conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt”.

“As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain,” she explained. “All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

The tweets, which went viral on 30 January, were primarily posted between 2020 and 2021.

In one, Gascon lamented how there’s “more Muslims in Spain” and in another, referred to George Floyd as a “drug addict swindler”.

Following the 2021 Academy Awards, she wrote: “More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M [Women’s Strike]. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.”

Gascon recently made history as the first trans woman to be nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for playing the title character in Emilia Perez.

Also starring Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, Netflix’s musical crime-drama received an additional 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director (Jacques Audiard) and Best Supporting Actress (Saldana).

While the film received positive reviews from critics, it has been panned by the LGBTQIA+ community for its depiction of trans people, as well as by audiences and critics in Mexico, who took issue with the cultural representation, musical sequences and Spanish dialogue.

Gascon also faced backlash recently after seemingly accusing the team behind I’m Still Here star Fernando Torres—who is also nominated for Best Actress—of attacking her and Emilia Perez online.

“What I don’t like are social media teams — people who work with these people — trying to diminish our work, like me and my movie, because that doesn’t lead anywhere,” Gascón told a Brazilian newspaper. “You don’t need to tear down someone’s work to highlight another’s.

“I have never, at any point, said anything bad about Fernanda Torres or her movie. However, there are people working with Fernanda Torres tearing me and Emilia Pérez down. That speaks more about their movie than mine.”

When the interview went viral, with many speculating online over whether she breached Oscar guidelines, Gascon told Variety that she’s an “enormous fan” of Torres and “it has been wonderful getting to know her the past few months”.

She added: “In my recent comments, I was referencing the toxicity and violent hate speech on social media that I sadly continue to experience. Fernanda has been a wonderful ally, and no one directly associated with her has been anything but supportive and hugely generous.”