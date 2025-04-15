Elite’s Manu Ríos joins star-studded cast of Day Drinker

Manu Ríos has secured his high-profile next project.

The Spanish actor, who memorably rose to fame as Patrick Blanco Commerford on Netflix’s acclaimed teen drama Elité, has been cast in the upcoming Lionsgate thriller Day Drinker.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film follows a private yacht bartender who “encounters a mysterious onboard guest.” The pair then get roped into the deadly world of a “criminal figure and connected in ways no one saw coming.”

As of writing, details surrounding Ríos’ character are being kept under wraps.

In a post uploaded to his Instagram story, the 26-year-old star expressed his excitement for the film, writing: “Honoured and happy to be part of this.”

In addition to Ríos, Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline is set to star as the private-yacht bartender. Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz will portray the mysterious onboard guest and criminal figure, respectively.

Lastly, the film will be a mini Elité reunion for Ríos with Arón Piper, who played Ander Munõz in the high school drama, also starring in the upcoming thriller.

Fortunately for fans, filming for Day Drinker is currently taking place in Spain. A release date for the project has yet to be announced.

Ríos is on track to have a booked and busy year, with the young talent starring in the upcoming film My Dearest Señorita – which is a loose adaptation of the 1972 film of the same name.

The Strange Way of Life star is also reprising his role as Biel de Felipe in Netflix’s hit Spanish medical drama Breathless.

The series, which premiered in August 2024, follows the lives of doctors and employees at the fictional Joaquín Sorolla hospital.

The official synopsis reads: “Doctors and residents work their fingers to the bone in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions, and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff that lives increasingly on the edge.

“The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what will become an unprecedented and drastic strike.”

The cast also includes Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sánchez Gijó, Blanca Suárez, Borja Luna, Ana Rayo and Alfonso Bassave.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ríos’ new film Day Drinker.