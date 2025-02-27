The Traitors: Here’s how Zac Efron reacted to Bob the Drag Queen’s viral diss

Dylan Efron has opened up about his brother Zac Efron’s response to Bob the Drag Queen’s dig on The Traitors.

In January, the Emmy-winning competition series returned for season three, featuring reality television icons such as Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Gabby Windey (The Bachelor) and Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City).

As is the case with each season, the personalities are tasked with playing “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” in hopes of winning up to $250,000.

Amongst them are “Traitors”, a group of contestants selected by host Alan Cumming whose job is to “murder” the remaining players – the “Faithfuls” – while remaining undetected to steal the final prize fund for themselves.

Bob was selected as a Traitor alongside Wiger, Boston Rob (Survivor) and Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), and immediately caused controversy (on Gay Twitter) when he convinced his teammates to eliminate two fan-favourite Housewives: Dorinda and Chanel Ayan of Dubai fame.

He also went viral when he clashed with Dylan Efron, brother of Zac, at a roundtable.

After Dylan tried to persuade his co-stars that the Drag Race winner was a Traitor, saying, “Bob is an amazing actor, I grew up with an actor,” Bob shot back, “Not a good one!”

While the pair’s epic roundtable showdown was an immediate hit on social media, many fans have wondered how Dylan’s brother reacted to the dig.

Fortunately, the 33-year-old talent gave insight into Zac’s response during a recent interview with Variety.

“You know he’s a good sport. He laughed about it. He told him to watch Baywatch. He was like, ‘I think you’ll would like it,'” he said.

In addition to discussing Zac’s reaction, Dylan revealed the prospects of him potentially returning to The Traitors universe for an all-star season.

“I would go back if they ever did an all-star, for sure. It was such a cool experience. But I’m open for anything,” he told the news outlet.

Dylan’s recent interview comes a few weeks after Bob cleared the air on the viral diss while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

“I actually don’t have any vitriol for Zac Efron. I just really wanted to be biting in the moment,” he told the publication. Bob also revealed that he’s only seen two of his films: High School Musical and Baywatch.

“I haven’t watched any Zac Efron films since I said that, but I’ve been told to watch Iron Claw, so maybe I’ll give it a check, I’ll give it a once over,” Bob added.

The third season of The Traitors is now streaming on Peacock in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.