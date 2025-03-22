The Traitors’ Dylan Efron discusses fashion and viral fame with Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski has teamed up with Dylan Efron to discuss fashion and the spotlight.

Since its inception, the reality TV genre has gifted the world with addictive entertainment and ridiculously attractive people. Two reality stars that have captivated viewers in recent years have been Porowski and Efron.

In 2018, Pororwski garnered mainstream attention when he debuted as the Fab Five’s Food and Wine expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye. The Canadian star’s dreamy good looks, jaw-dropping physique and cooking expertise were an immediate hit with fans, making him one of the most popular faces in reality TV.

While Efron is no stranger to fame due to his older brother Zac Efron, he recently stepped into the spotlight following the release of The Traitors US season three. In addition to his shirtless moments and boy-next-door looks, Efron won over Gay Twitter for his hilarious and epic clash with Traitors co-star and Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen.

Amid the chaos of their busy schedules, Efron and Porowski joined forces for a joint interview with Paper Magazine, where they chatted about various topics – including the first time they ever met each other.

“Well, I knew Antoni way before he knew me because I watched Queer Eye. My girlfriend got me into it. Then we ended up meeting at a Filson event in Seattle, we flew to Whidbey Island on a seaplane,” he told the publication.

Efron admitted that he fanboyed over Porowski during the trip, reflecting on the latter’s dedication to his health despite the partying environment.

“Everyone’s drinking, celebrating, but he’s up at 8 AM running by himself, staying in shape,” he said.

Porowski echoed similar sentiments regarding his first impression of Efron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine)

“We were moving the same way on that trip, running around and moving lots, while others were hungover and staying out. We were the first ones to be like, ‘I’m crashing,” the Queen star said

After their trip, Porowski and Efron maintained their newfound friendship, with the duo telling Paper that they continued to bond over travel and fashion via DMs on social media.

“And we’ve DMed here and there, because Dylan travels more than I do, and it’s really aspirational. We give each other recommendations on places to go. He’s messaged me every once in a while, asking about a brand or something I was wearing,” Porowski continued.

Elsewhere in their interview, the two stars reflected on achieving viral fame and how they navigate the attention.

“It’s fun, honestly. The key for me is to be able to laugh at myself. You can’t take yourself too seriously, you have to be in on the joke. You have to lean into it,” Efron explained.

Porowski added: “I think the shared viral link we have is Evan Ross Katz. Viral moments are strange because it’s fun, but – there’s this quote, like, when I enter a room I want to be seen, but I want to be left alone.

“There is something fun about the electricity and excitement of being in the cultural zeitgeist, but it’s also terrifying. It’s also crazy when you have to explain a pop culture moment to a parent.”

In addition to their heartwarming chat, the Paper Magazine feature included photos of Porowski and Efron collaborating on outfits for the shoot.

Read their full interview here.