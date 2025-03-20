Drag superstar Tiara Skye talks politics with the ‘UK’s sexiest politician’ Carl Cashman

Trans drag superstar Tiara Skye treated fans to one of her most unhinged and hilarious interviews yet.

Over the last few years, the self-proclaimed “street walker and queer talker” has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram for her chaotic interviews.

While Tiara has mainly stuck to chatting with your everyday Londoner or tourist, she recently stepped into her political journalism bag for KLOSS Community’s latest YouTube video.

Titled “Tiara Skye Investigates, ‘The UK’s Sexiest Politician,’” the beloved talent ditched the Soho streets for a cab ride with the dreamy city councillor and Lib-Dem leader for Liverpool Carl Cashman.

“I’m so excited to go behind the scenes. I’m going to probe his mind and find out a bit more about politics,” she exclaimed at the start of the video.

Of course, in true Tiara Skye fashion, the interview started with her asking Cashman if he was voting “foreskin or against skin,” resulting in the former replying, “Definitely foreskin.”

The pair then discussed the first time they met during the KLOSS Spelling Bee video, with Tiara stating that she was “so nervous.”

“I loved meeting you for the first time because I just loved your confidence and your energy, but I love the fact that you’re interested in politics,” Cashman exclaimed.

After their adorable trip down memory lane, Tiara grilled the handsome politician with a series of hard-hitting and hilarious questions.

“So, you are part of the Liberal Democrat party. What time does your party start?” she asked.

In response, Cashman exclaimed: “24/7.”

Tiara then inquired about Cashman’s political goals and whether he would ever throw his hat in the ring for prime minister.

“Don’t know. I need some pretty wealthy backers,” he explained.

When the drag performer asked if there was a billionaire behind every politician, Cashman cheekily responded: “Well, there’s no billionaire behind me, or at least I haven’t seen any behind me.”

“It’s because I’m a bottom,” Tiara quipped. “I apologize, Mr Prime Minister!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the talented performer asked Cashman to name three transgender celebrities. However, she jokingly cut him off after he named Caitlyn Jenner, exclaiming, “Not on this show.”

After discussing Elton John and whether Cashman would need conversion therapy to fall in love with her, Tiara inquired if it “was better under the Democratic party than under the conservative party.”

“Oh yeah, 100% the conservatives have ruined the country, and the liberal democrats are going to make them pay for it. We already took 72 MPs from them,” he said.

Cashman also expressed his support for trans rights and addressed the rise of anti-trans rhetoric in both the US and the UK.

“What we’re seeing in America at the moment is kind of a villainization of trans people, and I worry that could be the same in this country,” he said.

“I think we’re a lot more tolerant in the UK, but the government’s got a lot to answer for.”

When Tiara exclaimed that she “hates being tolerated”, Cashman said she made a good point, adding: “You shouldn’t be tolerated. It should just be accepted.”

Unsurprisingly, the pair’s video has been absolute with viewers, with one YouTube user commenting, “Finally a great interviewer for politics !! Go Tiara !! LOVE.”

Another fan wrote: “As a gay who’s a little obsessed with politics, I think this is my favourite interview ever. The crossover is amazing, I like a lot of what Carls got to say, and Tiara is just iconic.”

Check out Tiara Skye and Carl Cashman’s full interview here or below.