Drag Race: The queens of season 17 break down their shady confessionals

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 have spilt the tea on their shady confessionals.

On 3 January, the search for ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ continued with 14 new queens making their way into the iconic werkroom: Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, Suzie Toot.

Like past Drag Race entries, the first three episodes of season 17 have been chock full of iconic moments – including the return of shady confessionals.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, the queens opened up about their candid interviews, including the moments that gagged them the most.

“When I walked in, and Jewels [Sparkles] goes, ‘Who is this elder orphan Annie lady walking into the werkroom?'” Suzie revealed.

Acacia highlighted Sam’s cheeky confessional about her talent show performance, revealing that the latter’s comments differed from what she said in real life.

“[Sam] was like, ‘Girl, I got you. I’m gonna put you high, and then afterwards she was like, ‘Girl, you were like literally the best one. That was so fierce.’ And then [the confessional] comes out, and she’s like, ‘It was pitchy,” she recalled.

When Hormona was asked about her season 17 sisters’ audacious interviews, the Tenneesee-based talent said: “Nothing anyone said surprised me at all. I’m like, ‘I figured you were gonna say that.'”

At the same time, Arrietty jokingly requested viewers to go after the queens who made mean comments about her.

While each of the contestants delivered their fair share of shade, Kori affirmed that it was all in good fun.

“Since we are friends, we are able to really really dig into each other,” she explained.

Jewels and Joella echoed similar sentiments, with the latter adding that “talking shit was natural,” while the former exclaimed: “How boring would it be if we didn’t talk shit? What TV show would that be? America’s Best Friend Race?”

Check out the queens’ hilarious interview here or below.

