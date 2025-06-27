Drag Race: The bracket three queens end their All Stars 10 run on a dramatic note

Bracket three dwindled from six to three on this week’s Drag Race All Stars 10 episode.

Spoilers ahead.

Following last week’s Stagecooch challenge, the bottom four queens returned to the workroom to tackle their second MVQ point exchange.

In the confessional, Daya expressed her hopes of receiving a point from Cynthia Lee Fontaine or Alyssa Hunter, as Ginger Minj was in the top two.

“I’m really banking on Cucu to make the right decision as a teammate and for Alyssa to be true to her word from Untucked,” she explained in a confessional.

In Untucked, Alyssa exclaimed to the group that she would be giving her point to the queen, who had been consistent since day one.

“I’ve been in the top my first week and got literally no bad critiques this week. So, I should be the person to receive Alyssa’s point.”

The stressful energy between briefly disappeared when the top two – Ginger and Denali – entered the workroom.

After settling on the couch, Denali opened up about losing the lip sync to Ginger, stating that she was very proud of her performance. She added that she had two choices: to say she was robbed or to be happy that she was in the top two.

Things took an awkward turn after Alyssa revealed that she was gagged over Ginger winning the lip sync due to the “vibe” being Denali.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not the judge,” she added.

In a confessional, Ginger said she felt like “sh*t” that some of the ladies didn’t agree with the lip sync outcome.

Following the tense exchange, the bottom four queens dished out their MVQ points.

Cynthia proved to reign supreme, with Daya, Acid and Alyssa all giving their point to Cucu.

Despite receiving a point from Cynthia and keeping her place as one of the semi-final frontrunners, Daya was upset with Alyssa for not giving her an MVQ point.

“With these girls, the criteria for the MVQ points is that there’s no true criteria. I’m trying not to show too much frustration or anger, but internally, I’m fucking screaming,” Daya said in a confessional.

The next day, the queens returned to the workroom refreshed and ready to take on their third “Tournament of All Stars” maxi-challenge,

“My All Stars, the desire to find love is universal. It’s why we are so fascinated with TV dating shows. They’re just so relatable,” Ru explained to the girls.

“So for this week’s maxi-challenge, you’ll be improving your way through TV’s newest dating show, ‘The Golden Bitchelor.’ Where you’ll be playing canines fighting for the love of a golden retriever.”

Ru went on to assign the roles and dating scenarios for each of the queens.

“Now, Acid Betty, you’ll be a Doberman who’s also a dominatrix. Cucu, you’ll shake things up as a perpetually nervous chihuahuah. And you’ll both be going on a two-on-one date with our Golden Bitchelor,” the drag icon continued.

“Alyssa, you’ll be a frisky mutt who really gets around, If you know what I mean. Ginger, you’ll be a Saint Bernard, a first responder who’s also one boozy floozy. And you two will be going on a two-on-one date.

“Daya Betty, you’ll be a purebred poodle who thinks her doggy doodoo don’t stink. And Denali, you’ll be a spaniel, who is an emotional support dog, who happens to be very needy. And you two will be going on a two-on-one date.”

Ru went on to reveal Fire Island star Zane Phillips as the Golden Retriever Bitchelor, which elicited a relatable thirsty reaction from Alyssa.

After Ru exited the workroom, each pair of queens got down to work on their ideas for the improv challenge.

Before getting started, Ginger and Alyssa addressed the tension that had been looming between them.

“Before we start this, I just want to say that my confidence is not your concern. So I don’t want to go into this feeling like there’s a wall up because I want us to succeed. So that’s behind us. I’m moving forward if you’re ready to move forward,” Ginger said.

In response, Alyssa agreed, adding: “I’m ready. I apologise. And I just want to be successful in this challenge.”

On the other side of the workroom, Cynthia and Acid expressed excitement about finally teaming up in an All Stars 10 challenge.

While Denali and Daya were happy to collaborate with one another, the latter revealed that she was nervous about tackling improv.

Denali didn’t have the same sentiment, with the season 14 queen immediately spouting off ideas for her Spaniel character.

After getting a firm grasp on their roles, the queens made their way to the luxurious Golden Bitchelor mansion, where Zane, the Golden Retiever, waited.

Unsurprisingly, all the ladies did a fantastic job in the improv challenge, delivering unique and hilarious performances of their dog characters.

The next day, the contestants returned to the workroom to get ready for elimination day.

The last batch of points weighed on Denali, who expressed her worries over not having any strong alliances.

“If I happen to be in the bottom, I’m not sure if I have anybody’s support,” she explained.

On the other side of the workroom, Ginger asked Daya if she felt like any of the ladies would pull a stunt.

“I don’t know. I hope not. I hope people recognise the hard work that everyone’s been doing, but also stay true to words that they’ve said,” Daya said in response.

Things took a tense turn when the season 13 queen included Alyssa in their conversation.

“So, I hold truth behind words. You have the right to play the game however you want to play. But my trust is a little shattered with you,” Daya explained.

In response, Alyssa pushed back, stating that she had been playing the game fairly.

When Daya argued that she should have received Alyssa’s MVQ point due to her standing in the competition, the former said: “You were in the top because the judges decided that. In my opinion, Cynthia and I––”

“But that’s not what you said in Untucked, though,” Daya interjected. “I just want to be able to know that I can trust you. And I don’t know if I can do that.”

In a confessional, Alyssa theorised that Daya wasn’t really mad at her but the fact that Cynthia was in second place and not her.

After finishing their makeup, the queens headed to the main stage to show off their ‘Paper Dolls’ ensembles and receive critiques over their improv performances.

The judges’ panel – which featured comedian Mayan Lopez – showered Ginger, Daya and Acid with praise for their work and runway outfits. At the same time, Alyssa, Cynthia and Denali received mixed reviews.

Before the queens could untuck backstage, Ru revealed that they would be giving their MVQ points on the main stage.

In the end, Ginger and Daya were named the top two queens of the week, earning two additional points. They were then asked to perform a lip sync for the win.

To Junior’s hit track ‘Mama Used To Say,’ the two talented queens delivered sass, drama and comedy throughout the performance, captivating the other queens and judges’ panel.

Ultimately, Daya was named the winner of the lip sync and received an extra point and $10,000.

Ru then called back the bottom four queens to the mainstage before asking them to reveal their MVQ picks.

Cynthia gifted Alyssa a point, while Denali gave Acid hers. After Alyssa selected Denali as her MVQ, Acid was tasked with making the final decision.

Following an emotional speech, the season eight queen named Cynthia as the recipient of her MVQ point, resulting in the latter becoming the third queen to head to the semi-finals.

Like the previous brackets, Ru revealed that Denali, Acid, and Alyssa still have a chance at the crown and cash prize.

“Prior to the grand finale, each of our regular judges will choose one eliminated All Star to be entered into the wild card lottery,” Ru explained.

“Randomly, one All Star will be selected to compete in the final lip sync smackdown for the crown and a chance to win $200,000.”

Next week on Drag Race All Stars 10, the top three queens from each bracket will come together to compete in the semi-finals.

Their first challenge as a group will be the highly anticipated Snatch Game, featuring appearances from Drag Race icons Raven and Raja.

Check out the chaotic fan reactions to the bracket three results below.