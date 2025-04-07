Drag Race: Suzie Toot breaks silence on her controversial elimination

Suzie Toot has peeled back the curtains on her controversial elimination.

In the latest episode of Drag Race, the final five queens – Lexi Love, Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve, Sam Star and Suzie – were tasked with auditioning for a coveted place in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! At Flamingo Vegas.

“First, to steal the spotlight, you’ll need to make attention-grabbing publicity photos and a promotional video,” Ru explained.

“Next, you’ll sit down with a star who’s no stranger to headlining on the Vegas strip, the large and in charge chunky yet funky, Latrice Royale. And tomorrow on the main stage, you’ll perform the world debut of Gift Shop, the newest song to be added to RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!”

While all the queens delivered unique promotional content and interviews, Suzie and Sam were unsuccessful in fully wowing Ru and the judges, resulting in their bottom two placement.

In honour of guest judge Tracee Ellis Ross, the two drag talents performed a lip sync to Diana Ross & The Supremes’ hit song ‘Love Child.’

Throughout their performance, Suzie and Sam delivered drama, comedy, emotion and passion that stunned the judges’ panel and their fellow competitors.

Following their electric lip sync, Ru named Sam the winner before asking Suzie to sashay away, which resulted in mixed reactions from viewers on social media.

One fan tweeted: “Suzie Toot lowkey needs to be compensated for her time on Drag Race like they played in her face so badly like hated by the other girls for no reason, loved by the judges until the last episode, and eliminated essentially for no reason either.”

Another viewer commented: “Suzie and Sam I am so sorry #DragRace.”

A third person added: “Sam needs to stop befriending the girls lowkey dfgfdsda every time she gets close to someone, they go home…. Lydia, Lana, and now Suzie.”

Following the episode’s release, Suzie opened up to Entertainment Weekly about all things Drag Race season 17, including her controversial departure.

When asked about the lip sync results, the beloved talent admitted to feeling confident that she beat Sam during filming.

However, after watching the episode, Suzie said her opinion changed, adding: “Watching it back, I was like, ‘No, Sam took it!’.”

The 25-year-old queen echoed similar sentiments when asked if her elimination was fair and if the judges’ criticisms were justified.

“I do, absolutely! Especially after the makeover episode, when I was the first person to be called safe and – I’m using air quotes – “make it” to the top four, I felt like I’d earned it,” she explained.

“I was top four, I felt like I’d earned it. I was in the top four in my mind. Anything that was contrary to that was inconceivable, and I couldn’t hear it with any form of critical thinking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzie Toot 💋 (@suzie.toot)

“My drag has changed so much, I’ve evolved so much as a queen. Suzie Toot now would’ve mopped that challenge. I expected to be vindicated, but, watching the episode, they’re kind of right.”

In addition to discussing this week’s episode, Suzie reflected on her relationship with the other season 17 queens and why she may have ruffled some of their feathers.

“It’s fascinating, because most of it was in fun and in jest. I love those girls. That’s how I joke with my friends back home. Because I can come off as grand, I can become a target in a comedic sense, and the girls understand that,” she explained.

Towards the end of her statement, Suzie assured the news outlet that there was no actual beef between her and her sisters. However, she did admit that some of their digs “lived in the world of comedy but blurred a line.”

Even though the Fort Lauderdale queen didn’t make it to the top four, her season 17 journey isn’t over yet.

In the penultimate episode of Drag Race, Suzie and the other eliminated queens will return to the mainstage to participate in a Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza for a grand prize.