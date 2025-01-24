Drag Race stars slam Trump’s “two genders” policy and anti-LGBTQ+ changes to federal websites

Drag Race stars have slammed Donald Trump for his anti-trans “two genders” policy and the sweeping changes made to federal websites dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community.

On 20 January, the former reality TV star was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

During his inaugural speech, Trump rehashed his troubling campaign talking points, made a bevvy of conservative pledges and notably targeted the LGBTQIA+ community with a harmful anti-trans policy.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” he said.

It didn’t take long for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allies, and celebrities – including a handful of RuPaul’s Drag Race stars – to eviscerate Trump’s speech.

In the comment section of GLAAD’s Instagram post critiquing the inauguration moment, staple panel judge and Drag Race Down Under host Michelle Visage wrote: “YOU WILL NOT ERASE MY CHILD YOU POS.”

Drag Race season 14 star Keri Colby commented: “Absolutely not. Ugh, I can’t stand him.”

Cynthia Lee Fontaine from season eight echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Trash. But we will continue to ensure we will continue with our rights. We will NOT be silent.”

While his second term has only just begun, Trump has already brought his anti-LGBTQ+ viewpoints to life by way of several executive orders –including the “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government” order.

Like Trump’s inauguration speech, the EO targets the trans, non-binary and intersex communities by stating that the federal government will only recognise two sexes – male and female.

The order also calls for the government to change the definition of sex, stating that the term will “refer to an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.”

“Sex is not a synonym for and does not include the concept of “gender identity,” the document reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAAD (@glaad)

Moreover, the order will prevent trans and non-binary people from accessing new or renewed passports that reflect their gender identity while also prohibiting the use of federal funds to promote anything deemed as “gender ideology.”

Alongside his executive orders targeting trans, non-binary and intersex people, the first week of Trump’s second term also saw the removal of LGBTQIA+ and HIV resources from the White House and several other government websites.

According to GLAAD, some of the impacted pages include the White House’s equity report, information on HIV prevention and treatment, and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

The Department of State’s LGBTQ rights page and the Department of Labor’s LGBTQ workers page have also been removed.

The Trump administration’s decision to eliminate valuable, life-saving resources didn’t go unnoticed, with Drag Race season 17 star Lexi Love expressing her understandable frustration on Instagram.

“My health and well-being as an entertainer is at risk now. I am personally affected by this stance and will work to use this new platform to not only find resources for myself but those who I am connected to socially and here,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Love (@mslexilove)

“I’m so sorry, everyone! This is hard and it’s frustrating and it’s insulting. I still will continue to love myself and you should continue to do so as well. No matter the road we are headed down…….. feels like the g*d d*m* Oregon Trail!?!?!? WTAF”

GLAAD’s president and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, echoed similar sentiments, calling out Trump’s hypocritical approach to the concept of freedom of speech.

“President Trump claims to be a strong proponent of freedom of speech, yet he is clearly committed to censorship of any information containing or related to LGBTQ Americans and issues that we face,” she wrote.

“This action proves the Trump administration’s goal of making it as difficult as possible for LGBTQ Americans to find federal resources or otherwise see themselves reflected under his presidency.

“Sadly for him, our community is more visible than ever, and this pathetic attempt to diminish and remove us will again prove unsuccessful.”