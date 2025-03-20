Drag Race star Tessa Testicle leaves fans gagging for more with new shirtless selfie

Tessa Testicle’s latest selfie has left fans speechless.
Since making her mainstream debut on Drag Race Germany, the Swiss performer has captivated viewers with her stellar slash-campy looks and expert comedic timing.
In August 2025, the Tessa Testicle fandom grew to new heights when she competed in the first-ever Global All Stars season, winning one maxi-challenge and making it to the semi-finals.
However, the 27-year-old’s rise in the drag industry isn’t the only thing that has caught the attention of fans.
In addition to delivering creative and fierce looks on the runway, Tessa has earned a reputation as the ultimate “trade of the season” out of drag – with her latest social media post serving as the perfect example.
On 19 March, the beloved talent took to Instagram to upload a new shirtless selfie, giving fans a closer look at her toned chest and rockhard abs.
“Algorithm made me do it,” Tessa’s caption read. The post also featured a clip from Trixie Mattel and Violet Chachki’s Pit Stop interview, where the latter exclaims that drag queens need to “sacrifice for the art” and shave.
Naturally, the post was a massive hit with Tessa’s followers, resulting in fans flocking to the comment section to share their thirsty and hilarious actions.
One follower wrote: “Thank you, Algorithm, for giving me a heart attack with this thirst trap *faints*.”
A second Tessa Testicle enthusiast wrote: “Tessa, you are the tradiest of all trades in the entire herstory of drag race and honestly gay history in general.”
A third fan added: “Rearrange my organs. Respectfully.”
Tessa’s photo also received love from her Drag Race peers, like Kerri Colby, who wrote: “Well, yes.”
All Stars 8 winner Jimbo echoed similar sentiments, joking: “Tessa Chesticles.”
Tessa’s latest post isn’t the first time she wowed fans out of drag.
In September, she celebrated Brat Summer by sharing a steamy photo of her wearing a bright green string bikini.
In addition to her hunky shirtless photos on Instagram, Tessa also serves trade realness on her OnlyFans account, which, of course, is NSFW.