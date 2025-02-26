Drag Race star Shangela issues statement on new sexual assault allegations

Trigger warning: This article discusses serious allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

Shangela has released a statement in response to the recent sexual assault allegations made by adult film star Eric Poff.

Earlier this week, Poff – who performed under the pseudonym Dakota Payne – filed a civil lawsuit against the RuPaul’s Drag Race star, real name Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce, accusing him of sexually assaulting him in October 2017 during filming Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate.

Poff, who served on the film as a production assistant, claims that Shangela spiked his drink during a night out in New York. He recalled blacking out and waking up in a hotel room in a “semi-conscious state” as he was being “anally penetrated” by an unknown man.

The suit states: “After [Poff] started to fade into consciousness, he was bent over a bed being anally penetrated without consent by John Doe with Pierce watching from the corner of the room. Pierce then anally penetrated [Poff] without his consent.”

Poff claims he does not know John Doe’s identity, and that Shangela sent him money “via PayPal” after the assault.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Shangela wrote: “Hi y’all. I started off my week super grateful for life, texted with my mom, repacked my drag bag, and just been minding my own lil gay business. Then here comes some BS.

“Being falsely accused in the most heinous ways is very difficult to endure. I’m advised to stay silent, and I’m doing my best to continue on without engaging in a back and forth with dishonest people seeking money or a moment. ‘It’s not worth it,’ I tell myself.”

“Even though NONE of these false claims have ever prevailed against me … my career, my character and even my family have suffered. I appreciate all y’all who see through this type of mess, and have even checked on me during dark times. Honestly, my heart thanks you.”

Shangela continued: “Growing up in a small town, my dream was always to entertain people, and hopefully make a positive impact on the world. I worked nonstop publicly and privately to achieve this. I never imagined, though, that fulfilling my dream would also come with shocking betrayals and slanderous attacks.

“It seems like the farther you go, the more some people want to see you fail. But I won’t give up. I hope none of you ever have to go through this. It hurts. Their goal is to characterize a successful Black, gay drag queen as a threat.

“But my goal is to never let evil win. I will continue to fight back with the truth, and with time, I know the truth will prevail. Still grateful for life and sending love always… xo, Shangie.”

Poff’s lawsuit comes on the heels of several sexual assault allegations against Shangela, dating back to 2023.

Daniel McGarrigle, a former production assistant on the HBO series We’re Here, which starred Shangela for three seasons, accused the actor of providing him with alcohol and assaulting him. In January 2024, McGarrigle withdrew the lawsuit, and the parties reached a settlement the following month.

In March 2024, Rolling Stone published an article revealing five additional allegations of sexual assault, occurring between 2012 and 2018.