Drag Race season 17: Eliminated queen addresses shock exit

This first eliminated queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 has broken her silence.

Spoilers ahead.

On this week’s episode, RuPaul assigned the queens their first sewing challenge of the season.

“Now, if you want to be America’s Next Drag Superstar, you need to play this game like you’re the number one boss lady of the boulevard,” Ru coyly explained.

“For 90 years, Monolopy has brought people together to feel that rich bitch fantasy. For this week’s maxi-challenge, you need to take fashion inspiration from this iconic board game and bring it to the runway.”

While most of the queens were excited about creating their ‘Monopulence’ outfits, Lucky Starzzz struggled to bring her idea to life.

“I’m used to working with unconventional materials – foam, paper, cardboard – none of that is here. I just don’t use pretty fabrics,” she said in confessional.

Despite Lexi Love, Hormona Lisa, and Arrietty giving Lucky some helpful tips for her outfit, the judges’ panel did not like the final product, resulting in her landing in the bottom.

Ultimately, Lucky was asked to sashay away after losing her lip sync to Joella and failing to pull the correct lever during the Badonka Dunk mini-game.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Florida-based queen opened up about her shock exit and the pressure she endured throughout the challenge.

“I felt like I was cornered into the wall, with all that was going on. First of all, I don’t sew. I don’t work with fabric. I don’t work with cloth. That’s not my thing. I’m a crafty person; I hope people understand the difference,” she explained to the news outlet.

“I craft things, I create characters, I create worlds with my drag. But I don’t sew gowns, I don’t sew dresses. I will create a dress somehow – my way.”

When asked what was going through her head while receiving the judges’ critiques, Lucky revealed: “I honestly felt so ugly. I know how drag queens are. I know queens all over the world are going to read me. I felt embarrassed, I felt ugly, I felt disgusting, I felt like a failure, which is one of my worst fears in life.

“My situation back home is not good either, so I felt like, wow, am I really about to leave back to that? What did I do here? I just crashed down that day, so I had to cover my face while crying, because I get embarrassed when I cry.”

While Lucky was the first queen of season 17 to go home, fans have continued to support the talented performer on social media.

One viewer on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Lucky was one of the most creative and out of the box queens we’d ever seen on Drag Race. Gutted for her that she couldn’t show more of her looks.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “I’m devastated that Lucky Starzzz got eliminated! Lucky pulled the wrong lever after Joella beat her in that lipsync! She had the most creativity! I’m gonna miss her so much! Seeing her have an emotional breakdown on stage just broke my heart!”

In next week’s episode, the queens will be tasked with creating commercials inspired by iconic Drag Race moments.

