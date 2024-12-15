“We’ve worked it out on the remix”: Drag Race’s Plane Jane addresses “Reddit tour” drama

Drag Race stars Plane Jane and Roxxxy Andrews have cleared the air.

On 6 December, the popular Drag Queen Christmas tour made its way to San Deigo, California, to deliver fierce performances and holiday cheer.

While the evening was full of sickening moments, it also featured some drama, specifically regarding Plane and Roxxxy.

After the show’s conclusion, an attendee took to the Drag Race Reddit page to spill the tea, revealing that Plane interrupted Roxxxy’s performance.

“Plane came out while Roxxxy was doing a big emotional number, and Plane totally stepped on her moment, and Roxxxy was visibly pissed and walked off without finishing the song, and when she did not return for curtain call it confirmed that she was actually pissed,” they wrote.

Another Reddit user who attended the show gave further context by sharing a video of the incident.

In the brief clip, Roxxxy is performing ‘This is Me’ from The Greatest Showman before Plane eases onto the stage to pull a blue coat off the floor, making some audience members laugh.

Shortly after Plane’s exit, Roxxxy looks to her left before walking off stage in the middle of the performance.

“I was here, and at first I thought this was planned and that this was great because I’ve seen this song done too many times, but then Roxxxy didn’t come back to finish the song,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the Reddit post.

“I thought maybe she was going to go get PJ and slap her or something for taking her coat, instead, we got Nina West apologizing at the end because Roxxxy couldn’t make it out for the curtain call.”

Fortunately, Plane and Roxxxy didn’t let fans speculate for too long, with the former addressing the “Reddit tour drama” on X/Twitter on 7 December.

“I love and respect Roxxxy very much – we’ve worked it out on the remix, and all is well with us and all the girls backstage,” the season 16 star wrote.

“This Xmas tour is my first major tour with an ensemble cast of this caliber, and all these girls have been a dream come true to work with, truly my sisters away from home. Will be saving my nefarious gremlinous tricks for after the show as opposed to during from now on.”

Plane wasn’t the only one to clear the air on the sitaition.

Taking to her Instagram story, Roxxxy wrote, “Thank u [Plane Jane] all is forgiven”, alongside a bouquet of flowers and a purple gift bag – presumably from Plane.

Fans of the two talents were quick to celebrate the news, with one Reddit user commenting: “Honestly, perfect way for this to be cleared up. No messiness and between the queens themselves.”

Another fan on X/Twitter wrote: “I think I speak for everyone when I say THEY CAN NEVER MAKE ME HATE PLANE.”

A third fan added: “Here’s the thing about Plane. She is not afraid to admit when she is wrong and genuinely apologizes. She even did so with Amanda on and off the show. Love her.”

For more information about the Drag Queen Christmas Tour and upcoming tour dates, click here.

In addition to Plane and Roxxxy, the larger-than-life show includes Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Crystal Methyd, Gisele Lullaby, Jimbo, Lady Camden, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Nina West, Plasma, Q, Sapphira, Sasha Colby, Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck, and Venus.