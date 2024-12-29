Drag Race: Luxx Noir London reveals the season 17 queen she’s rooting for

Luxx Noir London has opened up about the queen she’s most excited to see on Drag Race season 17.

On 3 January, fans worldwide will finally be treated to the new batch of episodes.

Like past entries, season 17 will see 14 new queens throw down for the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’, a grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Of course, the cast is full of showstopping talent ranging from a “ditzy, clumsy bimbo,” a butthole activist, and a queen RuPaul personally invited to the competition.

The new contestants also include a handful of Drag Race legacy queens like Luxx’s daughter, Lana Ja’Rae.

In a recent interview with PRIDE, the season 15 star expressed her excitement for Lana’s upcoming journey in the competition.

“I think she’s going to absolutely kill it. I know what she’s going to wear because I helped her get it all together,” Luxx told the news outlet.

“It’s a dream come true for her. It’s so weird to see someone I have helped so much go and be able to live their dream. I’m very excited for her.”

In addition to Lana, Drag Race season 17 will feature Plane Jane’s sister, Kori Kong; Trinity the Tuck’s daughter, Sam Star; Irene Dubois’ daughter, Arrietty; and Jasmine Kennedie’s sister, Crystal Envy.

Rounding out the stellar cast is Acacia Forgot, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, and Suzie Toot.

Drag Race season 17 is set to be filled with twists and turns like the new Badonka Dunk elimination save.

“If you dunk Michelle [Visage], you badonka dunk your way back into the competition,” RuPaul revealed in the latest trailer.

In addition to the Badonka Dunk, “Rate-A-Queen” will make a messy return. However, there will be “an all-new twist” to the judging format this time around.

Lastly, season 17 will feature a new crop of celebrity guest judges including Katy Perry, Doechii, Hunter Schafer, Betsey Johnson, Quinta Brunson, Sam Smith, Adam Lambert, Tracee Ellis Ross, Law Roach, Juia Schlaepfer, Paul W Downs, Whitney Cummings, Jerrod Carmichael, and June Diane Raphael.

Meet the queens of Drag Race season 17 here and head to the series’ official YouTube for more.