Drag Race legend Trinity K. Bonet comes out as trans

Drag Race season six star Trinity K. Bonet has come out as a trans woman.

On 15 December, the beloved performer took to her X/Twitter profile to share a stunning selfie alongside a series of emojis – including a trans flag.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to swarm the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! star’s mentions with messages of support.

One person wrote: “Period diva!! It’s NEVER TOO LATE to find your TRUE SELF!!”

Another fan tweeted: “PERIODDD COME ON S6 BEING THE SEASON OF THE DOLLS.”

A third supporter added: “Coming out in the most unbothered and nonchalant way, and I’m so about it.”

On 14 December, Trinity seemingly hinted at her heartwarming life update when she reshared an Instagram post titled ‘The Aquarius Woman’ to her story.

While Trinity has refrained from sharing additional information about her journey, she did confirm in a statement to Out that her X post was a coming-out post.

“Hey, how are you going? Yeah, I did come out. Lol but I’m not trying to do interviews and make a big deal about it,” she told the news outlet. “I’ve always been Trinity. I’m just keeping a wig on. Lol.”

Trinity is the most recent queen from the critically acclaimed sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race to come out as trans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity K. Bonet (@trinitykbonet)

Back in 2021, Laganja Estranja came out as trans during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“There are so many other women around me who’ve inspired me to come forward today, and it’s because of their fight and their struggle that I’m able to really do this and say that I’m nervous, but I’m not scared. I’m not going to live my life in fear anymore,” she told the news outlet.

The cannabis activist, dancer and musician added that she’s “presented as female for the last 10 years“ through the art of drag, which made her ease into her identity in a way that “made it more explainable to the masses”.

Two years later, Laganja and Trinty’s season six sister, Adore Delano, publicly discussed her transition in an emotional Instagram video.

“I wanted to let everybody know that I am transitioning, and I kept it really, kind of hush-hush the first three months because I wanted to go through the beginning stages of puberty privately,“ she explained.

“I’ve found that it’s been very enlightening and has made me probably the happiest I’ve ever been in my adult life.”

Congratulations are in order for Trinity K. Bonet!