Drag Race: Kandy Muse spills the tea on unaired All Stars 8 fight

Kandy Muse has shared new behind-the-scenes details on All Stars 8, and it’s juicy.

Back in 2023, the New York City diva returned to our screens for the eighth season of the popular Drag Race spin-off.

Like her inaugural run in season 13, Kandy unapologetically showcased her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent throughout the competition – winning two maxi-challenges and landing in the top two alongside Canada’s Drag Race star Jimbo.

While All Stars 8 was full of twists and turns, the talented performer recently spilt the tea on unaired drama – including a fight she had with another queen.

“There was a good fight on All Stars 8 that ya’ll missed with Alexis Michelle. We had a reunion on the couch, and it just never aired, but hey,” she recently revealed to Pride.

Kandy also discussed the X/Twitter post she made ahead of the All Stars 8 premiere, where she compared it to Drag Race season two, three, four and five.

“To be fair, when I said All Stars was giving season 2-3-4-5-6 vibes… what I filmed was 2-3-4-5-6 vibes. What got edited and aired… well, that’s out of my control and my hands.”

Kandy isn’t the only queen from All Stars 8 to share behind-the-scenes details about the season.

Back in 2023, Alexis revealed “the truth” about the various controversies, like the unforgettable showdown between herself, Heidi N Closet and Kandy.

Taking place in episode five, the explosive confrontation kicked off after Kandy accused Heidi of telling Jimbo that she was coming for her.

Heidi then revealed that Alexis was the queen behind the tea, resulting in a very awkward round of “he said, she said” and the former’s shocking self-elimination.

“First of all, this had nothing to do with me. Heidi has since apologised for dragging me into that. It set me up for more controversy because it looked like I was admitting to something, then taking it back or backpedalling – whatever you want to call it,” Alexis revealed to GAY TIMES.

“Here’s the truth of what happened and what you saw come over my face. Heidi was referencing a conversation between her and Kandy, where other people were present.

“There was an area where we would spend time while filming. I asked Heidi to remind me what she was talking about because I didn’t remember what she was talking about – even now. So, she told me about where we were when this conversation happened and she said I was in the doorway and overheard it, but didn’t say anything.

“Then, I left the room. So I said, ‘Okay, very possible.’ But I wasn’t going to say, ‘No, I wasn’t there.’ I certainly wasn’t part of the conversation.”

