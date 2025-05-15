Drag Race icon Valentina comes out as a trans woman

Valentina, RuPaul’s Drag Race icon, has come out as a trans woman!

To mark her 34rd birthday, the legendary queen informed her followers that she’s been transitioning in private “for some time now”, and has made the decision to be “open and share with you all”.

Valentina, who initially came out as non-binary in 2019, said: “Along the way I’ve felt pressure to come forward so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman. I welcome all the love, support and protection from my dear fans. Thank you so much.”

Her post was met with swathes of support from fans and fellow Drag Race stars including Bianca Del Rio, Bosco, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Detox, Envy Peru, Farrah Moan, Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall, Jewels Sparkles, Kyran Thrax, Manila Luzon, Marina Summers, Michelle Visage, Monét X Change, Peppermint and Shea Couleé.

“Happy birthday! And congratulations on become more and more yourself with every single day,” commented Shea, Valentina’s season nine co-star, alongside a trans flag emoji. Monet said: “Mi hermosa reina! Happy birthday amor!”

Valentina memorably made her Drag Race debut season nine, where she became an instant fan-favourite and was at the centre of two of the most iconic moments in herstory: “You’re beautiful, you’re perfect, you look like Linda Evangelista” and “I’d like to keep it on please”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina🌹Xunaxi🦋 (@allaboutvalentina)

After sashaying away in seventh place and receiving the coveted title of Miss Congeniality, she returned for the fourth season of All Stars, where she once again placed seventh. In 2023, she co-hosted the first season of Drag Race Mexico alongside France alum Lolita Banana.

Outside of Drag Race, Valentina has made appearances on America’s Next Top Model (2018), In the Heights (2021) and La Usurpadora: The Musical (2023).

She memorably starred in Rent: Live (2023) as Angel Dumott Schunard, alongside Jordan Fisher, Brennin Hunt, Tinashe, Brandon Victor Dixon, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons and Mario.