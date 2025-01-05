Drag Race fans remember The Vivienne’s most iconic moments

Fans have celebrated The Vivienne by highlighting some of her most iconic moments on social media.
On 5 January, the beloved talent’s publicist Simon Jones announced “with immense sadness” that the legendary drag performer, birth name James Lee Williams, “passed this weekend” at the age of 32.
“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person,” Jones said in a statement. “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.
“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”
As a way to honour The Vivienne and her incredible life, fans have flocked to social media to share some of her most iconic career moments.
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighted one of her hilarious Netflix specials with Monét X Change – specifically, the one where they trained to be sex therapists.
“And this will forever be one of my favourite videos of The Vivienne. May she rest in peace,” they wrote.
Another fan echoed similar sentiments regarding The Vivienne’s comedic attempt at taking a Bridgerton etiquette class.
“I always come back to this when I need to laugh, The Vivienne you will be so missed, and your comedy will always live on,” they tweeted.
A third fan uploaded a clip of The Vivienne’s iconic performance as Headmistress Nutmeg from All Stars 7, writing: This doesn’t feel real. RIP The Vivienne. Sharing one of my fave drag race moments.”
Fans also celebrated the ‘Tonight’ singer’s unforgettable All Stars 7 roast, with one tweeting, “The Vivienne was a true and pure embodiment of British UK drag and her legacy will forever be remembered.”
The Vivienne rose to fame in 2019 as the winner of the first-ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Three years later, she made an iconic return for All Stars 7, the franchise’s first winners’ season, making history as the first international contestant to crossover to the U.S. series.
In addition to becoming one of the most popular queens in the Drag Race franchise, The Vivienne made waves for her work in other TV series such as I Like to Watch UK, Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Emmerdale.
Lastly, in 2023, she made TV history when she competed in the 15th season of the popular celebrity ice skating series Dancing on Ice, becoming the first drag queen to do so.
See below for more of fans’ favourite moments from the late and great The Vivienne.
In memory of the legendary The Vivienne. Here’s one of their utterly incredible comedic one liners. They will be forever missed. What a talent 💔🕊️ #thevivienne pic.twitter.com/L3i1sKHTNc
— James Delamare (@JamesDelamare) January 5, 2025
This doesn’t feel real. RIP The Vivienne.
Sharing one of my fave drag race moments ❤️ #TheVivienne pic.twitter.com/UsIWgJkwZb
— Aston XYZ 🇵🇸 (@Love_Aston_) January 5, 2025
The Vivienne was one of the few queens who could keep pace with Jinkx in a roast pic.twitter.com/IQ0ZUtng5J
— Sid (@HertsSid) January 5, 2025
I always think of this clip of Monet and The Vivienne 🤧 pic.twitter.com/8uk4rz9P5c
— ✨𝔧𝔬𝔢𝔶 ✨³³³ (@GAG0RD3R) January 5, 2025
The Vivienne as Donald Trump on snatch game still cracks me up rip queen pic.twitter.com/yTSbjcxNMU
— Kim What (@ilovedinoman) January 5, 2025
this video never failed to make me laugh…. The Vivienne you will be missed 😔 pic.twitter.com/iQwk96lEbP
— very niche gay (@Z_ninetales) January 5, 2025
one of my favourite drag race moments ever, rest in peace The Vivienne pic.twitter.com/0PYQHMLOPK
— bethany (@kimwexlcrs) January 5, 2025
This one hurts!!!!!! WE LOVE YOU THE VIVIENNE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/J7zVAT3bii
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) January 5, 2025
the vivienne was a true and pure embodiment of british uk drag and her legacy will forever be remembered. ❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/EavyaZtthu
— dan. 💫 (@slasherslams) January 5, 2025
the vivienne was one of the funniest, most talented queens on any version of drag race. her run on all stars 7 was iconic and this moment alone will always be one of my favorites. rest in peace queen, you will be forever missed 😔🤍 pic.twitter.com/7OpmHLdjqT
— carlos (@svlmonskinrolls) January 5, 2025
Can’t believe this but The Vivienne has died age 32. She was an amazing talent, an incredible ambassador for UK drag and queer excellence as a whole. The art form won’t be the same without her. This iconic All Stars roast is just a smaller reminder of thatpic.twitter.com/6cGoLmWOpo https://t.co/xc3zOzqNyg
— David Opie (@DavidOpie) January 5, 2025
The Vivienne was such an incredible talent, just so sad. This was always one of my favourite performances. https://t.co/kykuXqFshC pic.twitter.com/Pj464ugu4Y
— David (@WrittenByDavid) January 5, 2025
from the first episode of UK I became a fan, I’m truly at a loss for words. RIP The Vivienne 🤍 pic.twitter.com/kuMwA2VUpc
— Laura ྀིྀིྀིྀིྀི⟡࣪ ⋆ (@lust4lifelaura) January 5, 2025
The Vivienne was truly one of the nicest, hilarious, and most talented queens i ever had the chance to meet and see perform live, Rest in Peace❤️ pic.twitter.com/lFarQ0kSHJ
— Sam 🦀 💜 (@Its_Locket) January 5, 2025
the vivienne gave us the best donald trump impersonation ever. snl could never. rip 😭 pic.twitter.com/e3P2BksW7C
— guy. (@lyfeofguy) January 5, 2025
Personal favorite moment from the vivienne was this lip sync. The way she fully embodies Dolly is so good it left me speechless the first time I watched it❤️❤️ Such a talent pic.twitter.com/KHw1pBVTMW
— Yuqi’s left pinky toe🇵🇸 (@yqsleftpinkytoe) January 5, 2025
after the pandemic The Vivienne was part of the War on the Catwalk tour which was a rare chance to see global queens in the US. of course, she killed it. the moment when she went to get her tip from Monet in the audience won the night. RIP #DragRace pic.twitter.com/JTVhx5b7RZ
— Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) January 5, 2025
there’s way too many hilarious moments that the vivienne was part of but this one from all stars 7 press was too good. when they said Nicky was there i was so gagged pic.twitter.com/1cEJcPuKJW
— T 🪩 ★ (@beydwts) January 5, 2025
Rest in peace to the Vivienne . It’s so hard and heartbreaking to hear when a queen dies but she has been such a joy and a light to see not only on tv but in person 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/wCqP7k8y6I
— Vozzy✨🏳️🌈 (@vozzypoz) January 5, 2025
Probably one of the best interactions I’ve ever had with a drag queen. I’ll never forget this moment. Thank you The Vivienne. For making me feel so safe and loved 🤍 pic.twitter.com/l93zbB1Pny
— Kez 🐺 (@Kezarus1) January 5, 2025
My favourite moments of The Vivienne in #DragRace #DragRaceUK
RIP Queen, thank you for the years of entertainment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HXkyfvJmfK
— Felix Wood #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@felixw1) January 5, 2025