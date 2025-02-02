Drag Race: Fans declare latest Untucked as “one of the best” in herstory

Things got a little heated on the latest episode of Drag Race: Untucked season 17, and fans are living for it.

Spoilers ahead

This week, the queens were tasked with showing off their comedic talents in the SNL parody maxi-challenge, RDR Live.

“Now, queens, remember the key to success is to create a funny, memorable character that makes us hoot the house down boots,” RuPaul explained to the contestants.

While the role-selection process had a few hiccups, all of the queens delivered hilarious moments throughout the sketch comedy challenge.

After strutting down the runway in their ‘Tickled Pink’ ensembles, Ru dismissed the safe queens – Kori King, Acacia Forgot, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Jewels Sparkles and Crystal Envy– to Untucked.

Lana – who fought hard to play Brooke, the Homo Sapien in the Neanderthal Town Hall sketch – was visibly upset over not landing in the top.

When her sisters asked if she was okay, the New York-based queen coolly brushed off their questions, stating that she was “good.”

“I mean, I’m upset because I feel like I really delivered in the challenge, and I feel like I really delivered in the runway,” Lana elaborated in a confessional.

“I’m not just going to say anything to anyone because if I know I say something, I’m going to start crying, and I don’t want to be a crybaby on national television.”

After settling in on the couches, the other queens theorised about who they thought would land in the top and bottom.

Lexi named Hormona Lisa’s standout performance as Ellen in the Beaverologist Podcast skit as top spot material.

While Acacia and Crystal agreed that Onya Nurve was a frontrunner, the latter claimed that she was outshined in the Neanderthal Town Hall skit.

When the conversation turned to Suzie Toot potentially being in the top, Lexi was quick to air out her frustrations with her QNN News scene partner.

“I will say, admittedly, I’m officially over Suzie. Every time during the challenge, we were trying to work on things that could make the characters more and give the characters a little bit more edge and every single f**king time, she shut me down,” Lexi explained.

Jewels also threw shade toward Suzie, stating that she shouldn’t be in the top due to her Harlequinn-inspired runway outfit.

“I’m so sorry, but that outfit is wicked. I would never wear that,” Jewels exclaimed.

The vibe of Untucked took a tense turn when the tops — Onya, Suzie, and Hormona – and the bottoms – Arrietty, Lydia B Kollins and Sam Star – joined the safe queens.

After Suzie announced the lineup, the queens looked visibly shocked. Lana even turned to a visibly upset Arrietty and exclaimed, “You’re kidding?”

Sam was the first queen to open up about her placement, describing it as a “huge blow” to her ego, adding: “I’ll just say, they just didn’t like my choice of doing the deep voice.”

Lydia echoed similar sentiments, revealing that the judges were “not living” for her work as Gert.

“I get what they were saying. I was having a rough time with the characterisation of it and everything like that and I don’t have anything else to say, but I’m not going f**king anywhere,” she concluded.

When Suzie opened up about her positive critiques, the other queens seemed less than impressed, with Kori stating: “This whole thing is just… wow!”

However, the drama of Untucked truly kicked off when the conversation turned to Arrietty, who was visibly upset over being in the bottom.

After initially declining to discuss her feelings, the Seattle-based queen unapologetically declared that other queens deserved to be in her place instead.

“There are other girls that barely did shit, and they’re f**king safe, and I’m like, girl,” Arrietty continued.

When Jewels asked Arrietty to name the girls that deserved to be in the bottom, the former held nothing back.

“Want me to point them out? I’m sorry, Kori, I did a little better than you. [Crystal] was a little dry and [Hormona], I don’t even know how you’re in the top. Like I’m f**king irritated,” she revealed.

Lana also opened up about her feelings on the tops and bottoms, adding that she could see Suzie doing well for her performance but not for her runway look.

“And the fact that you’re in the top with that outfit, is a little upsetting to me,” she added.

Suzie was quick to shut down her sisters’ critiques, stating that Ross Matthews and Michelle Visage loved her ensemble.

“Whether or not other drag queens think my look is chic or cool or fierce, that does not matter to me,” Suzie defiantly exclaimed.

Following the airing of Drag Race Untucked, fans flocked to social media to gag over the explosive and dramatic episode.

One viewer on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Living for this season of Untucked… it being one of the best in awhile like real Drag Race is BACK.”

Another fan tweeted: “Oh, the girls are HATINGGGGG in Untucked this week, lmaoooo. Saying Onya got “overshadowed” when she was the clear star… saying Suzie shouldn’t be in the top when she ate the entire skit… baby they are seething.”

A third Drag Race enthusiast wrote: “The latest episode of Drag Race and Untucked OH. MY. GOD. Finally, they’re back to giving us great TV there were GAGs all round.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race season 17, the queens will be tasked with creating original garments for the Let’s Get See Sickening Ball.

